Neil Lennon new favourite to become next Sunderland manager as Grant McCann also among contenders

Neil Lennon is now the favourite to become the next Sunderland manager after being backed by a former rival for the role.

The Black Cats axed Lee Johnson on Sunday after a run of just one win in five games, culminating in a 6-0 thumping at Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

Despite that drop-off in form, Sunderland are third in League One, although top two Rotherham and Wigan both have games in hand on the north east side.

Now the question is who will lead the rest of their charge for promotion?

The early odds-on favourite was Everton legend Duncan Ferguson, but all that changed once it became clear that new Toffees boss Frank Lampard would keep the Scot as part of his coaching ticket at Goodison Park.

Lennon then emerged as the new fancied favourite at odds of 2/1. The Lurgan man has been out of the managerial game for almost a year, without a club since leaving Celtic in February.

He won ten trophies, including five league titles, during two stints as Bhoys boss and also guided Hibernian to the Scottish Championship title in 2017. His one previous stint managing in England was a 17-month stay at Bolton, which was mired by the club’s financial difficulties.

Now he has even been backed for the Black Cats job by Old Firm foe-turned-friend Ally McCoist, who spoke on TalkSport about the links.

"Is that not great?” asked McCoist, who spent two years as a Sunderland player in the early 1980s.

"I'm delighted for Neil, he's been playing five-a-sides with us, believe it or not. The two of us have still got it, we're just not as mobile as we once were, but we have still got it.

'It would be great to see him back in, however, bizarre surroundings, absolutely bizarre.

"Where were they sitting, third? And Lee Johnson (is sacked), really strange. However, if Neil gets it, the very, very best to him as obviously, that's my old team."

Speaking last month, Lennon said he was open to exploring a range of options in order to return to management.

"I don't want to get comfortable because I do miss management and, ideally, I want to get back in eventually,” he said.

"My ultimate aim is to entertain. Football is a results-driven business but you are there to entertain and that was always my thinking when I went into the role at Celtic both times. If you look at my record, it stands up against most people's. My teams always scored a lot of goals and in every club I've been at, I made a profit in player sales, even Bolton which was obviously difficult.

"Hopefully the right team will come along, whether that is here or abroad. I love the Spanish game, I enjoy Major League Soccer, too. I've had a good rest, I feel fresh and I'm excited about whatever challenge lies ahead."

Grant McCann (3/1) would bring with him very recent know-how in escaping England’s third tier, having led Hull City to the League One title last season. He was sacked by the Tigers just last week following a club takeover and has also managed Doncaster and Peterborough in League One.

Should either McCann or Lennon get the job, it would further strengthen the Northern Ireland connection at the Stadium of Light, with internationals Tom Flanagan, Corry Evans and Carl Winchester all in the squad along with newly-signed former Linfield full-back Trai Hume.

Former Aston Villa assistant John Terry is currently ahead of McCann at 5/2, with Ferguson rated at 4/1 and Mick McCarthy at 8/1.

