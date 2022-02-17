Neil Lennon on ‘what playing for Northern Ireland meant to me’ as ex-Celtic boss reflects on threat that ended international career

Neil Lennon has been talking about his reluctant decision to call time on his Northern Ireland career.

Neil Lennon has said he wishes those responsible for the threat that ended his international career “realised what playing for Northern Ireland meant to me”.

The Lurgan man has addressed what he admits was a “horrible time” when he was forced to call time on his international playing days back in August 2002.

Read more Neil Lennon feels ‘absolutely’ free of sectarian issues as former Celtic boss eyes managerial return amid Ipswich and Hibernian links

It was on the day that Lennon was supposed to captain Northern Ireland at Windsor Park for the first time that a call was made to the BBC, claiming that if Lennon took to the pitch against Cyprus, he would be “hurt”.

In the end, after discussions with his father Gerry and manager Sammy McIlroy, he decided not to play in the game and would soon confirm that he would not feature for Northern Ireland again.

“It was a horrible time and something that was difficult to take,” Lennon told FourFourTwo in a recent interview. “It was more to do with the fact that I played for Celtic than my Catholic background – Anton Rogan had experienced something similar a few years earlier.

“I loved international football and put my heart and soul into it, but that wasn’t enough for some. In the end, when I received that death threat and had to leave camp before a game, I decided enough was enough.

“You can only take so much, and it wasn’t helping the team either. I’m proud of my (40) caps but felt like I could have won an awful lot more. I just wish those who instigated it realised what playing for Northern Ireland meant to me.”

He has previously explained that the decision to retire came with chief concern for his family, who had a year previous seen threats graffitied on walls in the build-up to Lennon’s first Northern Ireland game as a Celtic player.

Just two months after signing for the Glasgow club, then managed by former Northern Ireland captain Martin O’Neill, Lennon was booed by a section of supporters during a 4-0 defeat to Norway at Windsor Park.

Lennon, of course, would go on to become a club legend and make over 200 appearances for Celtic, winning five league titles and four Scottish Cups as a player before repeating those tallies over two spells as manager.

Throughout that time, he relished the Old Firm derbies against Rangers, a rivalry he now admits can “go too far at times”.

One of the most infamous examples of the passion involved came at the end of a Scottish Cup replay in 2011, when Lennon, then Celtic boss, squared up to Rangers number two Ally McCoist.

While the pair are now close friends and play regular five-a-side matches together, it was an exchange that was then branded “unsavoury in the extreme” by the match commentator.

While then-Celtic coach Alan Thompson would later claim it was sparked when McCoist told Lennon not to be “speaking to my players like that”, only for Lennon to respond, “They’re not your players, they’re Walter’s,” referring to Rangers number one Walter Smith, Lennon wasn’t keen to confirm or deny.

“That incident was all about two winners in a very competitive environment coming together,” he said. “There wasn’t anything insulting said – it just came down to a difference on opinion on the day. It happens all the time and it’s quickly forgotten.”

That rivalry with Rangers didn’t cease even when he stepped away from the Hoops and managed Hibernian from 2016 to 2019.

On the final day of the 17/18 season, a 93rd minute equaliser earned Hibs a point in a bonkers 5-5 draw with the Gers and Lennon responded to the full-time whistle with aeroplane celebrations.

“It was quite an amazing game,” he said looking back at that incident. “As you can imagine, I was getting a bit of stick from the Rangers fans so decided to have a bit of fun after the whistle myself. It was all a bit naughty, but nothing malicious – just my own way of telling them that we’d all just seen something quite extraordinary!”

Lennon also spoke about some of his favourites moments at Celtic; two landmark wins over Barcelona. The second, and his favourite game to date in management, was a 2-1 win over the Spanish giants at Parkhead in 2012. The first was in the 03/04 UEFA Cup, when Lennon confirms he really did tell Brazilian legend Ronaldinho that “you’re not so f**king good now”.

“Yep it’s true,” he laughed. “Mind you, he probably didn’t understand a word.

“There was a bit of bad blood after the first leg that Celtic won 1-0. They were favourites to get through at the Camp Nou, so it was very satisfying holding them to a 0-0. But looking back, I guess we were all a bit naughty.”

The good times weren’t to continue last season, when Lennon departed the club midway through the campaign that saw Celtic fall at the final hurdle of their bid for an unprecedented 10th successive league title.

While a section of the fans turned on the club legend, Lennon hopes that “most” of them would now regret that.

He has also been open about his battles with mental health, which he admits can be linked to the success or failure of his team.

“During my career, I was sometimes described as a midfield warrior or a born winner, but it was important to let people know that it could affect people like and Tyson Fury, or outside the world of sport, a giant figure like Winston Churchill,” he said about going public over his struggles.

“There’s a fallibility about all of us and it’s nothing to be ashamed about.

“I’m feeling good now and have developed my own coping mechanisms to keep the wolves away fro the door.

“But depression and anxiety are sadly so prevalent in the high echalons of sport, because you’re so driven and want to win so badly that your life just isn’t balanced.

“When everything is going well, life’s great and the highs are very high, but when they don’t go so well, you back away from the person you normally are. Something triggers inside which makes you go into this black hole, and you become the total opposite of who you are.

“Over the years, I’ve learned to talk about it and tried to put everything into perspective – I certainly don’t see mental illness as a weakness.”

Lennon also reiterated that he still has “fire in (his) belly” to return to management, having recently been linked to Sunderland and Aberdeen.