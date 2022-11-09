Neil Lennon’s son Gallagher named in Northern Ireland Under-18s squad for first time ahead of Austria double-header

Lennon junior is set to make his international debut when Gerard Lyttle’s under-18s tackle Austria in back-to-back games at Dungannon Swifts’ Stangmore Park next week.

The highly rated versatile defender/midfielder has caught the eye of Old Firm giants Celtic after some strong performances for Partick Thistle’s youth team and will now get his chance to shine on the international stage. He has already made the bench for Partick’s senior side.

Gallagher’s father Neil is a former captain of Northern Ireland who played 40 times for his country, scoring two goals before an alleged death threat forced him into early international retirement.

The 16 year-old is one of two new call-ups in Lyttle’s squad alongside impressive Cliftonville winger Sean Moore, who joins eight other players who are based at clubs within the Danske Bank Premiership, with Larne leading the way with three representatives.

Dungannon Swifts have two members of their squad named, while Portadown, Cliftonville, Linfield and Coleraine have one each.

Leicester City’s Reece Evans and Aston Villa’s Omari Kellyman are the only two Premier League-based players in the squad, with Celtic goalkeeper Kai McClean also named in the panel.

The squad also includes Eoin Kenny – son of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen – who made his debut during July’s SuperCupNI when Northern Ireland faced Manchester United.

The two games against Austria at Stangmore Park will take place on Tuesday, November 15 and Thursday, November 17, with kick-off at 6.00pm.

Northern Ireland Under-18s squad to face Austria

Goalkeepers: Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Kai McClean (Celtic)

Defenders: Conor Barr, Daithi McCallion, Darragh McCloskey (all Derry City), Ordhan McCart and Sean Brown (both Larne), Reece Jordan (Portadown)

Midfielders: Ryan Donnelly and Corey Smith (both Dungannon Swifts), Jack Patterson (Everton), Lewis Trickett (Accrington Stanley), Caolan Donnelly (Larne), Eoin Kenny (Dundalk), Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town), Gallagher Lennon (Partick Thistle), Sean Moore (Cliftonville)

Forwards: Leon Boyd (Linfield), Reece Evans (Leicester City), Luca Doherty (Coleraine), Sam Glenfield (Fleetwood Town), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa)