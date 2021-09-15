Neil Warnock’s blast at Northern Ireland chiefs over Paddy McNair injury based on artificial pitch confusion between Estonia and Lithuania

Paddy McNair in action on Estonia's grass pitch in Tallinn that seems to have confused Neil Warnock. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock’s complaints over an injury Paddy McNair sustained during the international window appear to have been based on a mistaken belief that Northern Ireland’s friendly against Estonia was played on an artificial surface.

In fact, it was the World Cup qualifier in Lithuania three days previous, in which McNair also played the full game, that took place on a synthetic pitch.

As McNair picked up a yellow card in that game, he was suspended for the crunch World Cup qualifier at home to Switzerland and instead featured for 90 minutes on the grass pitch at the A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia.

Warnock was far from pleased as McNair withdrew from Saturday’s loss in Coventry after the warm-up due to a side issue and is also set to sit out tonight’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

However, the main crux of his complaints against the Irish FA appears to be based on his confusion over the venue of the synthetic pitch.

“I did not think we were helped with Paddy missing out late on having worked with him during the week,” said the Boro boss of McNair’s withdrawal during the warm-up in Coventry on Saturday.

“I am very disappointed. I honestly have not got a clue how these international teams work.

“Paddy was telling me he felt it on a Sunday in the friendly game they had. Then, he tells me that it was the worst plastic pitch he had ever seen that he played on for 95 minutes.

“There is no wonder his right-hand side is all stiff. How would you want to pick a friendly game in between two really tough international games on a plastic pitch? It defies logic and there is no sense in it.”

It’s not the first time the pitch, actually located in Vilnius, has come in for criticism but Lithuania are currently building a new 25,000 seater stadium.

“(McNair) is a slight strain on the bottom of his hamstring, not his main one,” continued Warnock. “It is not much, but all from this plastic pitch. It is ridiculous and we have to cover the cost of that.

“Ninety-five minutes on a plastic pitch with lads who are not used to it. It is alright me talking, but I’d like to see most people do that. Especially on the old QPR and Oldham pitches which I was brought up with.

“It used to bounce over the house and Paddy said this was just as bad as those.”

The friendly, on Tallinn’s grass pitch, had to be arranged due to a UEFA requirement for all nations to play three fixtures within the international window in a bid to protect the fairness of the World Cup qualifiers.

With 50 of UEFA’s 55 member nations playing competitive games during the Saturday and Sunday of the international week, it also meant options were limited for Northern Ireland’s imposed game.

Portugal travelled to Qatar, with a return organised between the nations for next month, while Bosnia & Herzegovinia hosted Kuwait on the Saturday and Sweden welcomed Uzbekistan on the Sunday, the same day Northern Ireland faced Estonia.