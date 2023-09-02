New manager Tanya Oxtoby lays out blueprint to guide Northern Ireland to glory

In what has been a tumultuous fortnight for women’s football, Australian Tanya Oxtoby breezed into Windsor Park like a breath of fresh air.

The fresh-faced Northern Ireland manager dealt with tricky questions on under-fire Spanish Federation President Luis Rubiales, axed Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw and her controversial predecessor Kenny Shiels with ease.

She underlined her support for the Spanish players, sympathised with Pauw and praised Shiels for guiding Northern Ireland to Euro 2022.

It’s the type of lift the Irish FA badly needed. The process to replace Shiels took over six months, with both Andy Waterworth and Gail Redmond enduring stints as caretaker manager in the interim.

It’s no secret that Oxtoby was not first-choice for the role, but Technical Director Aaron Hughes is confident the IFA have got the right person.

He said: “It was a case of going through a detailed process and doing our due diligence.

“I suppose to get to the level of candidate that we got, with Tanya’s calibre, you don’t get that overnight.”

The 41-year-old’s CV is certainly impressive. The former Everton player has served as an assistant to Australia’s Under-20s, Scotland and Chelsea, alongside Emma Hayes, as well as managing Bristol City.

Now, she wants to guide Northern Ireland to another major tournament.

She said: “When I took on this role, I was looking at the Euros and the World Cup.

“How we get there is going to be a process. We have short-term ambitions and long-term goals as well.

“Hopefully I’m sat in a nice sunny place in the world, with this team competing at a major tournament.

“When I initially spoke to Aaron, we were really aligned in terms of our views and what the organisation stood for.

“That was really important for me for what my next role was going to be.”

Before Oxtoby can launch an assault on a major tournament, she must first negotiate the first-ever Women’s Nations League. The opening game of the tournament sees Northern Ireland travel to the Aviva on Saturday, September 23, to face a Republic of Ireland side that parted company with manager Pauw earlier this week.

At her first press conference as Northern Ireland boss, Oxtoby said: “It’s a fantastic fixture to start with. I’m really looking forward to it.

“We need to focus on us and not get distracted by what’s going on elsewhere.

“We don’t want to get drawn into what’s going on there, but obviously it is never nice when someone loses their job.

“But our focus is on us, our game. We have a lot to do; in that first camp, I want to try and embed some of the things that we want to work on. It’s a great challenge and something we can all get excited about.”

Oxtoby has no plans to discuss the squad with her predecessor, Kenny Shiels. But she did praise the groundwork the former Coleraine and Kilmarnock boss did with the squad she will inherit.

“I haven’t spoken to Kenny, no. What I would say is that he has left fantastic foundations for us. I had the pleasure of watching Northern Ireland at Euro 2022, and both the players and the fans were amazing.

“The work that Kenny has done has given us an opportunity to propel things forward. I’m really excited to build off that. I want to build on that and aim towards qualifying for another tournament.”

During the World Cup, several less-heralded nations such as Colombia and Nigeria performed well, and there were fewer one-sided games than at previous tournaments.

Oxtoby believes the gap between the haves and have-nots of women’s international football is closing.

She said: “It’s clear the gap is closing between the big nations and the smaller nations. That can only be a good thing for Northern Ireland.

“We will look at the things some of the smaller nations did and try to replicate that. For me, it’s all about working with the players tactically while also making sure they are in good environments off the pitch.

“The gap has closed because more players are playing competitive football on a consistent basis across the world. We feel that we can be one of the teams to shake things up.”