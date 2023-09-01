New NI manager Tanya Oxtoby says Luis Rubiales’ World Cup final actions were ‘uncomfortable to watch’

President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales (R) kisses Jennifer Hermoso of Spain (L) during the medal ceremony of FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia

Northern Ireland’s new senior women’s manager Tanya Oxtoby has said that Luis Rubiales actions at the World Cup final left her feeling ‘uncomfortable.’

The President of the Spanish football federation planted a kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso, in the aftermath of Spain’s heroic World Cup final victory over England in Oxtoby’s native Australia.

The Spanish government, FIFA and countless players have condemned Rubiales' behaviour, with the Spanish police now investigating his actions. Despite this, Rubiales has refused to resign from his coveted post.

A total of 81 Spain players, including all 23 World Cup winners, have said they will not play again while Rubiales is in charge.

Oxtoby, a former Everton player, outlined her support for Hermoso and her World Cup winning teammates.

She said: “As a female, I found watching that uncomfortable. And I think you can tell by the reaction that it got worldwide, that I’m not the only one that feels that way.

“My thoughts at this time are with the Spanish players. They were fantastic on the pitch and the football they played was amazing. This is a time when we should be talking about what they achieved and their incredible football, but we are now not talking about that.

“And I think that is very disappointing. Moving forward, I hope we get to the point where we are talking about the beauty of women’s football and the incredible spectacle that was the World Cup, and how fantastic it was – and not this sort of thing.”

Last year, the Spanish national team made the headlines when 15 players sent an email stating that they would not play again unless manager Jorge Vilda – a close ally of Rubiales – addressed their concerns over training and preparation. 12 of those 15 players were not selected for the World Cup in Australia.

At her first press conference as Northern Ireland manager, Oxtoby said: “The positive from this situation – if there is a positive – is that Spain’s performance on the pitch has shone a light on this topic. Hopefully, thanks to the Spanish players, will see change. Systemic change.

“We want to be in a position where the players are better supported. This is a long-term issue that has been around for years. The Spanish players tried to bring it to the forefront last year, but their performance at the World Cup has shone a light on it.

“I hope the Spanish players get the support that they need, so they can be the best version of themselves on the pitch.”

The Irish FA’s Director of Women’s Football Angela Platt agreed: “I’d echo what Tanya said, it’s a shame that we’re talking about this today because the World Cup final was a fantastic event.

“I had the pleasure of being at the final with Patrick Nelson (Irish FA Chief Executive) and Conrad Kirkwood (IFA President) and the game between England and Spain was a fantastic spectacle.

“So it’s a shame that we are talking about this but our thoughts are with the Spanish players, and the difficult environment they’ve been in. But we want to talk about the football, because women’s football has come along way and the standard of play on the field is first class.”

Oxtoby will take charge of the national team for the first time on September 23 when Northern Ireland play Republic of Ireland at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium in the Nations League