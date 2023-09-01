New NI manager Tanya Oxtoby ‘will not be distracted’ by Vera Pauw departure ahead of Irish derby

Tanya Oxtoby believes this month’s Nations League clash with the Republic of Ireland is the ideal way to kick-start her tenure as manager of Northern Ireland.

The derby clash now has an extra layer of intrigue, following the FAI’s decision to axe Vera Pauw after the Republic’s World Cup campaign ended in discord.

The game – scheduled for September 23rd at Dublin’s Aviva – will see Oxtoby pitted against the Republic’s interim boss Eileen Gleeson, as both managers take charge of their respective teams for the first time.

At her first press conference as Northern Ireland boss, Oxtoby said: “It’s a fantastic fixture to start with. I’m really looking forward to it.

“We need to focus on us and not get distracted by what’s going on elsewhere. What don’t want to get drawn into what’s going on there, but obviously it is never nice when someone loses their job.

“But our focus is on us our game. We have a lot to do, in that first camp I want to try and embed some of the things that we want to work on. It’s a great challenge and something we can all get excited about.”

After seven months without a permanent manager, Oxtoby steps in the gap vacated by Kenny Shiels in January. While Shiels wasn’t universally popular within the Irish FA, he did guide Northern Ireland to Euro 2022 – the nation’s first major tournament.

The Australian – who has previously managed Bristol City and served as assisted to Emma Hayes at Chelsea - wants to build on that success.

She said: “I’m really excited by the challenge. Everyone has been so welcoming, and I know I’m going to be working with some amazing people.

“Last night, I watched the League Cup final between Sion Swifts and Cliftonville, which was a great occasion.

“I’m really excited and I feel like we’re in a great place to take the squad forward. I can’t wait to get started. Bring it on.

“I was lucky enough to watch Northern Ireland at the Euros last year, so it’s clear there are great foundations in place already.

“This team has been on a really exciting journey and I want to carry that journey on.

“It’s an exciting time for Northern Ireland and an exciting time for women’s football. The game is exploding, and we want to be part of that – and I believe that we have the talent to do that.”