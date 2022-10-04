New split on Irish FA Board over support for under-fire Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough

The Irish FA Board is understood to be split on the future of Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough

The Belfast Telegraph understands some Board members feel it may be time for a change having been concerned and worried by the negative reaction from supporters to Sunday Life Sport’s exclusive story about Baraclough’s future, where a statement from the IFA outlined that the boss “retained the support” of the Association.

A section of the Green and White Army were up in arms at the IFA officially backing under-fire Baraclough just days after the end of an embarrassing Nations League campaign, and made their feelings known on social media as they equally have from the stands during the tournament with chants of ‘We want Bara out’.

Earning just five points from a possible 18 and finishing third behind Greece and Kosovo in their League C table, Northern Ireland will enter Sunday’s Euro 2024 qualifying draw as a Pot Five country, meaning a difficult and challenging group is on the cards.

Baraclough, IFA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson and IFA President Conrad Kirkwood are set to attend the draw at Festhalle Exhibition Centre in Frankfurt, Germany at the weekend and there are plans for the former Motherwell boss to conduct media interviews on Northern Ireland’s opponents.

Later this month Nelson and Kirkwood are scheduled to be at the next IFA Board meeting where Baraclough’s future is expected to be discussed.

Whether or not those who have lost confidence in the Leicester-born manager find their voice remains to be seen in a get-together normally dominated by a select few, but it is evident that not everyone is singing off the same hymn sheet where he is concerned.

Asked about Baraclough’s position at the weekend, an IFA spokesperson told Sunday Life Sport: “Ian retains the support of the Irish FA.”

Last night the IFA stated their position hasn’t changed but the Board dynamic could mean interesting debates ahead.

The most powerful people on the IFA Board are Nelson, Kirkwood and Chairman Stephen Martin. They backed Baraclough last year when they extended his contract to the end of the 2024 Euro qualifiers and stood behind him during the Nations League, but even they have been left disappointed by results and performances.

What all at the IFA have been buoyed by is the Northern Ireland Under-19 side reaching the Elite round of Euro 2023 qualifying thanks to a 2-0 win over Moldova last Tuesday, the same night that the senior side lost 3-1 in Greece.

The Under 16s, managed by former Dungannon Swifts boss Kris Lindsay, are in action in Finland today in preparation for next month’s Victory Shield tournament.

Included in the squad for the Finnish clash and Thursday’s game with Estonia are Manchester United goalkeeper Will Murdock – son of former Northern Ireland defender Colin – and 13-year-old Chris Atherton, who last month became the youngest footballer to feature in a senior match in the United Kingdom when he came on as a substitute for Glenavon in their 6-0 BetMcLean League Cup victory over Dollingstown.

“These games are an important part of our development plan and preparations for the Victory Shield next month,” explained Lindsay.

“Both games will challenge our young players in different ways and provide them with the opportunity to enhance their game understanding in a competitive environment.”

The Victory Shield will take place at the end of October in Waterford.