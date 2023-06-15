Newcastle United fullback Jamal Lewis withdraws from Northern Ireland squad

Jamal Lewis has been ruled out of the Denmark match

Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis has withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming matches against Denmark and Kazakhstan.

The defender had been named in Michael O’Neill’s 27-man panel for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers double-header, but he has been side-lined with a knee injury.

Lewis’ injury will cause O’Neill a major headache as fellow left-back Shane Ferguson also unavailable due to injury. 20 year-old Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly may be handed a debut, while Portsmouth’s Paddy Lane has played on the left of a back five before.

Other alternatives include switching one of Conor Bradley, Jonny Evans or Paddy McNair to left-back.