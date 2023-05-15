NI defender Ciaron Brown ready to focus on football again after FA close probe into match fixing

The FA will take no action against Oxford defender Ciaron Brown following a spot-fixing investigation (Zac Goodwin/PA) — © Zac Goodwin

Northern Ireland defender Ciaron Brown has spoken about his relief that he can focus solely on football again after it was revealed no further action will be taken against the Oxford United star by the Football Association in relation to allegations of spot-fixing.

The FA launched an investigation in January into suspicious betting patterns around Oxford's FA Cup defeat to Arsenal.

The betting patterns centred around a yellow card issued to Brown for a foul on Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah in the 59th minute of the match.

But the investigation has now been closed, with League One outfit Oxford releasing a statement saying Brown would not face any action over the matter.

The 25-year-old, who has 14 Northern Ireland caps, admitted that the situation had been difficult to deal with.

He told the club website: “It's good to finally get it over and done with. I knew nothing about the allegations at all and had absolutely no involvement.

"To have that hanging over my head for two thirds of the season was hard to deal with but I fully understand that the FA needed to check all the evidence.

"I want to thank my family, and the club who have been totally supportive throughout this process. Now I just want to concentrate on my football and enjoy a successful new season."

Brown made his debut for Northern Ireland in 2019 and, having played in both the Euro 2024 qualifiers in March against San Marino and Finland, is expected to feature in June’s group games away to Denmark and at home to Kazakhstan.

It is unlikely that Rotherham striker Conor Washington will be available for the double header, however, as he is recovering from surgery on a knee injury, joining the experienced Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans and Josh Magennis on the sidelines.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is planning to have a training camp for some players before his squad meets up in June for the games with Denmark and Kazakhstan and will be keeping a close eye on the Football League Play-Off Semi-Final second leg matches this week, with a number of his panel involved.