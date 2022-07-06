NI fans hail team of history makers as they arrive for Euro 2022: ‘They have created a legacy, they are inspiring a generation’

The Green and White Army (GAWA) is daring to dream again as fans hit Southampton ahead of Northern Ireland’s Euro 2022 debut.

On the eve of their opening game, hundreds of supporters are arriving in the city, where Kenny Shiels’ history makers begin their quest against Norway.

It is their first game at a major finals, with proud captain Marissa Callaghan calling it the greatest moment of her sporting life.

“I’m so proud. I’m so honoured. It’s a dream come true for any little girl to lead their country out and captain their country,” she said this afternoon.

Callaghan added: “We’ve been on this incredible journey over the last three years and this is the pinnacle. This is what we’ve all worked hard for. This is something that is almost beyond our wildest dreams.”

Around 1,000 fans are travelling for the game and Callaghan added: “We know a lot of our friends and family and the wider Northern Ireland community will be over to support us... We are really excited and we can’t wait to hear the noise. It is just as exciting for them as it is for us.”

Those arriving today included Robert Lyle from Bangor, who has travelled with his brother Ian and his family.

He believes the next nine days can deliver a new set of heroes for Northern Ireland fans.

“The Green and White Army always gets behind our wee country,” he said.

“A lot of people have worn this badge down through the years — Danny Blanchflower, George Best, Pat Jennings — but now we’re looking for some of these girls to make a name for themselves.”

The tournament debutants — who also play Austria and hosts England in their group — are big underdogs, but fans still believe.

Robert, who was in France six years ago to see the men’s side reach the last 16, is hoping he can bring a bit of luck this time around.

Pointing to his feet, he added: “I was at the Euros in 2016 and I haven’t worn my blue shoes since then. They are my lucky shoes.

“We are hoping to get as lucky as we did in France and get a win at some point.”

The unexpected success of the women’s side, who qualified for the Euros after a play-off win against Ukraine in April 2021, has drawn a new generation of fans.

Many young girls were among the travelling army, all wearing Northern Ireland tops, enjoying the warm weather in the South Coast city.

Robert added: “We’ve really only picked up on it since the qualification games.

“The captain, Marissa Callaghan, looks a very good player, so too does Rachel Furness. It is going to be tough, but they have to play with the spirit that other Northern Ireland teams have played with down the years.”

Sonya, Stacy and Lisa Hawthorne, from Markethill in Co Armagh, are also among the new recruits to the Green and White Army.

“It is really just since last summer, because we hadn’t heard much about them in the past,” explained Sonya.

“Then one day we got an email through about a match, it was against Latvia, and we booked tickets and brought the kids as a surprise. Ever since then they have just loved it. We got tickets for the Euros — that was their Christmas surprise.”

Sonya feels the women can emulate the men’s side of 2016, who defied expectations to reach the knockout stages, losing to Wales.

“We are coming in as underdogs but we’ve shown in the past that we shouldn’t be concerned about that,” she added.

“The men did fantastically well in France and the women can do the same over the next few days.”

Stacy added: “We are really looking forward to it. We can’t wait.”

Lisa said: “I play for Ambassadors in Richhill. What the Northern Ireland team have done is amazing. They have shown what we can grow up to do. They are inspiring us to do the same.”

An early morning flight from Belfast City Airport to Southampton had been taken over by the travelling GAWA.

Among those on the plane was Gary McAllister from the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs.

He said: “They really are inspiring a generation of young players, especially young girls.

“I’m over here with my young niece. A couple of years ago she didn’t play football, but now she really is a fanatic of the Northern Ireland women’s team.

“She won’t miss a game. She plays football three or four times a week and she absolutely idolises Louise McDaniel.

“Those women are doing the same for hundreds and thousands of girls across Northern Ireland.

“They have created a legacy and I hope that continues and we continue to see a growth in the number of young girls taking up football.”