NI footballer opens up on ‘rock bottom’ moment of daughter’s birthday amid gambling addiction

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Trevor Carson has revealed that he hit “rock bottom” with a gambling addiction, in the hope that his story can raise awareness about problem betting, particularly with other young footballers.

The eight-cap international told BBC Radio Ulster that he feels the government needs to do more to prevent problem gambling and to tackle the issue of advertising for online bookmakers.

Carson,(35) said addiction left him at rock bottom, to the point that he was constantly lying to his family and friends in order to get more more money to place more bets.

He sought professional help eight years ago and has not placed a bet since.

“I think I realised quite a while before I actually stopped but it took one incident; it was my daughter’s birthday,” he explained.

“I had a couple of hundred pounds to my name, I had gambled so much over a two-month period. It came to my daughter’s birthday and I had £200.

“That was enough to take us up to Newcastle, take her out for a nice meal and buy her a nice gift, but in my gambling mindset I was thinking I could turn that £200 into £1,000.”

Trevor said that within half an hour, the £200 was gone and he was even left without money for petrol: “I remember sitting in the car and breaking down, thinking I really need help

“People talk about your rock bottom and that was mine. Two days later I went to my first [Gamblers Anonymous] meeting and I've never gambled since.”

The goalie, who currently plays for Scottish side St Mirren, added that the constant cycle of winning and losing was taking over his life “completely”, and that he was finishing training and then going straight to the bookies for the whole day.

“They call it an invisible addiction because you can hide it so well. You become a master of deceit and I certainly did that,” he continued.

He thinks the government can do more to help prevention, especially when it comes to advertising for gambling firm sponsorships and advertisements.

Talking about consistent television ads that come up during half-time breaks at football matches, he noted: “There’s no hiding place from it.”

The Killyleagh native also believes the PFA (Players’ Football Association) in England should be doing far more to combat addiction issues in younger athletes.

“There’s a ticking-box thing at the start of the season where someone comes in and talks about the dangers of gambling… but for me, it’s a token,” he said.

“There’s plenty of help there [when you hit rock bottom], but I think the prevention thing is massive. In a lot of ways, it can be too late, emotionally and financially.

“When I was 16 at Sunderland AFC, if someone like myself had come in and talked for one or two hours, it might have struck a chord with me… hearing someone else’s story might have given me a wake-up call.

“And sitting here at St Mirren, there's still nothing like that. I’d happily sit down and tell them my story. I wouldn’t preach, but if it helped one person… It'd be great.”

If you need help with gambling addiction or any issue discussed in this article, you can seek help here.