NI international Ethan Galbraith: Manchester United made me a better person but I can’t wait for what’s next

Northern Ireland midfielder Ethan Galbraith believes he is a "more mature and well rounded player" for his time at Manchester United after announcing he is leaving the club after six years.

The 22-year-old has confirmed he will be moving on from Old Trafford and joining another club for next season in an emotional post on social media.

The Glengormley man joined United on a one-year Academy deal in 2017 as a 16-year-old and progressed onto a professional deal the following season but only made one appearance for the Red Devils as a substitute in a Europa League clash with Astana in November 2019.

Instead, the former Ballyclare Comrades, Glentoran, Crusaders and Linfield star spent most of his time out on loan, spending a season at Doncaster Rovers before plying his trade at League Two side Salford City this season, where he made 38 appearances, scoring four goals.

Galbraith has also made two senior international appearances for Northern Ireland after starring for their Under-21s, called up for the first time by Michael O'Neill and making his debut against Luxembourg in September 2019.

Now he will look to continue his club career away from United, and Galbraith thanked the club for their support that helped him achieve his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

"After 6 years, my time has come to an end with this magnificent club @manchesterunited. I want to thank the club, coaching staff & players for helping me become a better player, a better person and for making me feel at home," he wrote on Instagram.

"My earliest ambition as a boy was to become a professional footballer and I'm forever grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity and support to fulfill that dream. It’s been a privilege & I feel very fortunate to have been able to represent the club.

"I step into the next chapter of my career a more mature well rounded person and I’m excited for what's next..."