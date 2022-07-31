NI politicians and team hail Lionesses' historic Euro 2022 victory

The Queen hailed England’s Euro 2022 triumph as "an inspiration for girls and women" across the nation as political leaders in Northern Ireland sent their congratulations to the history-making Lionesses.

Cheered on by the Duke of Cambridge and an 87,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium, England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time, securing the first major tournament title for any England team since 1966.

Following their triumph, the Queen praised the team, saying their "success goes far beyond the trophy".

She said: "My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women's Football Championships.

"It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

"The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise.

"However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.

"You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

"It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today."

The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association, has congratulated the England women's team, adding "the whole nation couldn't be prouder of you all".

In Northern Ireland, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “Congratulations England! A fantastic performance to top off a brilliant tournament.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie Tweeted: “Well done England’s Lionesses - the new #WEURO2022 champions.”

The Northern Ireland football team, who lost to England in the group stage, posted: “Congratulations Lionesses”.

Those in the crowd at Wembley included the Duke of Cambridge and Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who watched the match from home with his children Wilfred and Romy, praised the team on their "stunning" victory.

He said in a tweet: "Football has come home! A stunning victory by the Lionesses.

"Huge congratulations to Sarina, Leah and the whole team.

"Football pitches across the country will be filled as never before by girls and women inspired by your triumph."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said England had made the "entire nation proud" after they won the Women's European Championship.

Delighted England fans said the "girls finally brought football home" as they poured out of Wembley Stadium.

The excitement of the Lionesses' victory continued outside Trafalgar Square.

Music was playing to entertain the crowd of children and adults who were dancing in the streets . Cars and buses honked as they went past showing their support.