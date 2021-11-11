NI star Jonny Evans dismisses retirement talk

Jonny Evans says he remains committed to Northern Ireland and has batted away any talk of retirement.

The 33-year-old Leicester City defender has 91 caps under his belt and will have one eye on hitting the century.

He’s one of the more experienced players in Ian Baraclough’s squad and, if he can stay fit, the Belfast man has no intention of jumping ship anytime soon.

Read more Conor Washington calls on Northern Ireland to make Windsor Park a fortress once again

Vice-captain Evans has shaken off a foot injury and is expected to feature against Lithuania and Italy in the Windsor Park World Cup qualifiers on Friday and Monday.

“It’s a funny thing that happens in your career – once you hit 30 you’re an experienced player and in the next few years everyone is waiting for you to retire,” said Evans.

“Sometimes you get asked these questions and it’s not really being processed. For the last few months the important thing for me is getting back fit and I really missed coming back home and being available for the international games.

“I miss meeting up with the players and staff which are my extended family. It’s always nice to get home. I’m enjoying that and I will continue to enjoy that in the future when I have the opportunity to play for Northern Ireland.”

When players walk away from international commitments it’s certain to be an emotional decision but the former Manchester United ace isn’t giving it any thought.

“It’s difficult to get emotional about something you aren’t thinking about, it’s not going to happen soon so I’m not thinking about it,” he added.

“I’m sure Steven (Davis) is in the same mindset. You have to answer these questions but to be honest I will just go along with the flow.”

Rangers midfielder and Northern Ireland skipper Davis (36) said he will review his international future after this double header.