NI women’s football team hailed for exploits at Euros

Players speak of their pride during Stormont reception

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey hosted an event to recognise the achievements of the Senior Football team at the UEFA 2022 Women’s Euro Championship. The Minister is pictured with Simone Magill; Kenny Shiels, Manager; Neil Jardine, Deputy President IFA; Joely Andrews; Patrick Nelson, IFA CEO and Marissa Callaghan.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey with players, management and officials, as well as members of Sport NI and elected representatives

The success of the Northern Ireland women’s football team gives hope to young girls who want to pursue a future in the sport, a member of the squad has said.

Simone Magill was speaking during a civic reception at Stormont yesterday celebrating the team’s achievements in the Euros this year.

The women qualified for the tournament in England and played the hosts, Norway and Austria, losing all three games in their group.

The reception, hosted by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey alongside Sport NI, featured speeches from manager Kenny Shiels and some of the players.

Magill, who plays professionally for Aston Villa, said it was an “honour to pay some recognition to what the team achieved in the summer”.

“It’s great what we’ve done, but the big questions now are about looking forward and where do we go from here, which is ultimately what tonight is about as well,” she said.

“It’s all about giving (young girls) hope. We had to go and create this and fight to get women’s football where it is now, and we want to improve it to create pathways for young girls to become professional.

“When we were kids there was no pathway; girls only have to turn the TV on now and it’s everywhere.”

Earlier this year Ms Hargey allocated funding of £100,000 to women in sport.

Julie Nelson, who scored the team’s first ever goal at the Euros, said: “It’s fantastic to get women involved in sport and to get the funding for it. I think we need to build on it going into the future, and if we get an Assembly up and running we’ll get some more investment.”

She added the surge of popularity in women’s football will help get more young people involved in the game.

“In Northern Ireland there were many young girls watching us in the summer, and saw what we were able to achieve from an amateur environment,” she added.

Defender Ashley Hutton, who has recently retired from playing but will continue to be involved in coaching, said: “I would tell any girl being here to just dream big — if you work hard you can achieve anything in life.”

Opening the reception, Ms Hargey said: “Seeing local players engaging with purpose and passion at the highest level of European football has been an inspiration.

“They have shown young people that by getting involved, putting in the work, and believing in yourself, you can achieve your dreams.”

Ms Hargey was asked about video footage of the Irish Republic’s women’s team singing a pro-IRA chant in the dressing room after their World Cup play-off victory over Scotland in Glasgow last week.

She told the Belfast Telegraph: “The Football Association of Ireland have dealt with that matter.”

When asked if she believed the shine had been taken off the team’s success, she added: “I think they have done incredibly well in reaching the World Cup Finals and I wish them well in their endeavours, but the matter has been dealt with.”

Asked about the reaction to the video, the minister said: “We obviously are a society emerging from conflict, we need to be aware of victims and survivors, but I also think this has been an amazing opportunity in terms of the success of the Republic of Ireland team and I wish them well in the time ahead.”