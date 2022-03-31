Niall McGinn: Why there’s ‘no blame’ on Northern Ireland hero after error for Hungary’s winner

It hasn’t been the best week for royalty. First the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air lost his rag at the Oscars and then a mistake from one of Northern Ireland’s Kings of Lyon lost an international friendly at Windsor Park.

While the debate rages on about Will Smith’s slap on Chris Rock, there are no recriminations for Niall McGinn after his misplaced back pass to Bailey Peacock-Farrell allowed Hungary’s Roland Sallai the opportunity to collect the ball, round the home goalkeeper and score the only goal of the game on Tuesday night.

McGinn may not have wept Academy Award style at his error but there was genuine disappointment on his face as the visitors took a 55th minute lead they did not relinquish.

He has the character and experience to bounce back and he has interest in the bank with the Green and White Army accrued over a fine 14 year career at the highest level.

The Dundee winger (34) famously scored a last gasp winner against Hungary in Budapest to start what ultimately became a successful Euro 2016 qualifying campaign. In those finals he netted late on again to seal the historic 2-0 success over Ukraine in Lyon.

And the former Aberdeen and Celtic star, who first came to prominence at Dungannon Swifts and Derry City, is the last Northern Ireland player to score at Windsor, a cracking effort in a 2-1 friendly loss to USA just over a year ago.

The only Belfast goal Ian Baraclough’s side have scored since was an own goal from a Lithuanian in Northern Ireland’s single home victory from 10 attempts under the current boss.

On McGinn’s mistake, Baraclough said: “There’s no blame on him. He’s done enough for this country to be forgiven for something like that. It can happen. Mistakes can happen.

“I say it all the time to the players, ‘don’t be afraid of making mistakes, just get on with it’. It’s just unfortunate. If a goalkeeper makes a mistake it normally ends up in the back of the net. This time Niall’s made a mistake and it ended up in the back of the net. It happens.”