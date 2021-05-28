No shock to me that clubs want to sign Saints' double-winning star McCann, says Baraclough

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he wouldn’t be surprised if rising star Ali McCann switched clubs this summer but St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown has warned interested parties they will need to break the club’s transfer record.

The 21-year-old midfielder is with the Northern Ireland squad in Austria gearing up for friendly games with Malta and Ukraine.

Baraclough’s boys will play a behind-closed-doors match against Malta in Klagenfurt, which has been brought forward from Monday to Sunday.

The game at the Worthersee Stadium will kick-off at 5pm with the Ukraine match in Kyiv — which will also be behind-closed-doors — starting at 7pm next Thursday.

Edinburgh-born McCann is celebrating the Saints’ most successful ever season in which they finished fifth in the Scottish Premiership, qualified for Europe and lifted both the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

After honing his skills with the under-21 side, McCann made his senior international debut against Austria in November 2020 and he’s one of the exciting young talents in Baraclough’s panel.

But St Johnstone may struggle to hold onto their sparkling diamond with clubs such as Celtic poised to make a move.

“His story and upward curve has been phenomenal,” admitted Baraclough. “I’ve mentioned about Ethan (Galbraith) and Alfie (McCalmont) and Ali was in the same under-21s group. We gave him his chance and he dealt with his debut and his subsequent games after that well. He’s developing very well and to have the Scottish League and FA Cup double at his age with a team like St Johnstone is great.

“No disrespect but I think we would all have expected Celtic and Rangers to be going for those trophies and St Johnstone’s success is brilliant and Ali has been at the forefront of that.

NI boss Ian Baraclough. Credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

“Monitoring him throughout the season, I wouldn’t be surprised if he went on to pastures new.”

Saints chairman Brown says there has already been interest in the players who won the club’s trophy double.

“If Ali is going to go, it will be north of that figure,” Brown says, referring to Callum Davidson, the current manager for whom Blackburn Rovers paid a record £1.75m in 1998.

“There’s been interest — Ali in particular, a Northern Ireland international. If the right offer comes along and a player wants to leave, which is another thing you have to take into consideration, then we will sell, but it will be at a price we are happy with.”

Brown hopes he can improve the squad and not risk the finances of a club that have lost £2m in cash flow during the pandemic.

“We’ve always tried to live within our means, but we only have 1500 season ticket holders, so that’s challenging in itself,” he says. “Winning a cup double, you would like to think the people of Perth and beyond would buy a season ticket.”

McCann’s brother Lewis, a striker for Dunfermline who were beaten in the Scottish Championship play-off semi-final, has been included in the Northern Ireland’s Under-21 squad ahead of two games against Scotland next week as part of a training camp.

Uncapped teenagers Sam McClelland, 19, and Conor Bradley, 17, have been named in Baraclough’s 25-man senior squad that includes promising young players such as McCann, Shayne Lavery, McCalmont and Galbraith.

Captain Steven Davis is rested while vice-captain Jonny Evans is out through injury, two of several high-profile omissions as the likes of Corry Evans, Jamal Lewis, Michael Smith and Conor McLaughlin are missing for various reasons.