Norman Whiteside hails ‘fantastic’ Billy Bingham on Northern Ireland legendary manager’s 90th birthday

Bingham, who turns 90 today, led Northern Ireland to both the 1982 and 1986 World Cup finals and had a huge impact on Whiteside’s career, allowing him to break Pele’s record as the youngest player ever to play at the tournament, aged just 17 years and 41 days.

“Billy was fantastic for me,” Whiteside told the Liverpool Echo. “He had a lot of faith in me to throw me in at the deep end.

“Our physio at Manchester United Jim McGregor, who also worked for Northern Ireland, would tell me ‘Billy Bingham’s watching you in the reserves and if you keep going you never know what might happen.’

“Our coach Eric Harrison also told me that Billy was interested and to keep doing what I was doing, and I got the call to go to the training camp in Brighton and then off to the World Cup.”

Bingham had previously won the league title as a player with Everton and managed Linfield to Irish League glory in 1971. He had already helped Northern Ireland to the 1980 Home Nations Championship and would add another in 1984.

Also on his CV are stints in charge of Greece and PAOK as well as Plymouth and Mansfield Town.

But he is most hailed for those glory days at the World Cup finals and, as Whiteside recalls, was the one who made it all possible.

“I played under some other really good managers such as Sir Alex (Ferguson) and Big Ron (Atkinson) at Manchester United plus Colin Harvey and Howard Kendall at Everton,” he said.

“But what I think makes Billy stand out and his main attribute was his motivation.

“When we left team meetings I couldn’t wait to put my green jersey on and I had the goose bumps and those hairs on the back of your neck standing up.

“Out of all the managers I played under, he was the one who had that drive, commitment and enthusiasm to make me really feel that I wanted to represent my country.

“All the various managers had different skills. Fergie was very detailed while Big Ron was off the cuff but Billy was the best when it came to the motivational stuff."

It was in a 0-0 draw against Yugoslavia that Whiteside took Pele’s World Cup record, which stands to this day.

“You sort of go with the flow because you don’t know any different at that age,” he said.

“There were people around me like Pat Jennings, Sammy McIlroy, Martin O’Neill and Gerry Armstrong but the older ones were more nervous than me.

“I’d just turned 17, more or less just left school, and they’re saying to me ‘are you ok?’ and I replied to them ‘are you ok?’

“At first I took it in my stride but I got loads of publicity because I beat Pele’s record but that was daunting because it was the first time that I’d really faced the press.

“You talk about the likes of David Beckham going to Los Angeles Galaxy but our hotel was like that when I was announced. You couldn’t move. There was half a football pitch full of reporters.”

Bingham managed future international bosses Martin O’Neill and Sammy McIlroy in those Northern Ireland squads and Whiteside is sure that the pair will have been inspired by their own mentor.

“We beat European champions West Germany at home and away and Billy got us up for those big games,” he said.

“If anything, our downfall would be we’d go away to somewhere like Turkey and draw 0-0.

“We played England at Wembley and had to get a point to qualify for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and we got a hard fought draw.

“Billy was bang on when it came to setting up a team and ensuring that even if you couldn’t win, you didn’t get beat.

“Billy would always make sure we stuck to that system so we were compact in every department and I’m sure those sort of things stuck with the likes of Martin and Sammy when they went into management. You knew what you had to do.”

Like many footballers from the mid-20th century, Bingham now suffers from dementia.

“I went to a dinner in Liverpool not long ago and Billy was there,” said Whiteside.

“Somebody introduced him to me and he said: ‘Hi Norman. Did you play for my team?’

“I said: ‘Billy, you took me to the World Cup in 1982 and 1986.’ It was sad that he couldn’t remember.”

But the tales of what Bingham and his Northern Ireland sides achieved will live forever in the country’s footballing folklore.