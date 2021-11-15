Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy player ratings: Jonny Evans leads the way on another big night at Windsor Park
Northern Ireland pulled out the stand-out result of Ian Baraclough’s reign so far with a 0-0 draw to deny European champions Italy an automatic spot at the World Cup finals.
But how did the individuals perform?
Here are our player ratings:
Bailey Peacock-Farrell 8: Good early save to deny Di Lorenzo and dealt with further unconvincing efforts. Super save from an offside Chiesa.
Tom Flanagan 7: Early header over the top, was largely composed in possession and part of a heroic defensive performance.
Jonny Evans 9: Does everything with a class and elegance. An intelligent and classy footballer regardless of how good the opposition is.
Craig Cathcart 8: Had to be alert to attacks. Northern Ireland haven’t conceded a goal at home in this campaign and Craig has been a rock.
Jamal Lewis 7: Had to curb his attacking instincts, can look vulnerable at times. Great set up for Saville chance.
Stuart Dallas 8: Superb tracking back; broke up attacks and showed his quality and experience. Unable to power home late chance.
Steven Davis 8: Just keeps rolling back the years. Someone check his birth certificate. Pressed well and contributed more excellent defensive work.
George Saville 7: Midfield battle was crucial and his distribution could have been better but fought hard for the team. Big chance came and went.
Ali McCann 7: Unable to find a killer pass from midfield but tireless performance and epitomised the heart and desire of the team.
Gavin Whyte 8: Got Tonali a booking and looked lively going forward in his first competitive game since March. Didn’t hesitate to help team.
Josh Magennis 7: Harassed their defence. Picked up booking for clumsy foul but dug deep for the team and showed pace and power.
Subs: Washington (for Whyte, 72 mins) 8; C Evans (for Saville, 72 mins) 7
Unused subs: Brown, Southwood, Taylor, Galbraith, Bradley, McGinn, Jones, Ferguson, Hazard.