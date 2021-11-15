Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy player ratings: Jonny Evans leads the way on another big night at Windsor Park

Jonny Evans put in another stellar performance for Northern Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Northern Ireland pulled out the stand-out result of Ian Baraclough’s reign so far with a 0-0 draw to deny European champions Italy an automatic spot at the World Cup finals.

But how did the individuals perform?

Here are our player ratings:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell 8: Good early save to deny Di Lorenzo and dealt with further unconvincing efforts. Super save from an offside Chiesa.

Tom Flanagan 7: Early header over the top, was largely composed in possession and part of a heroic defensive performance.

Jonny Evans 9: Does everything with a class and elegance. An intelligent and classy footballer regardless of how good the opposition is.

Craig Cathcart 8: Had to be alert to attacks. Northern Ireland haven’t conceded a goal at home in this campaign and Craig has been a rock.

Jamal Lewis 7: Had to curb his attacking instincts, can look vulnerable at times. Great set up for Saville chance.

Stuart Dallas 8: Superb tracking back; broke up attacks and showed his quality and experience. Unable to power home late chance.

Steven Davis 8: Just keeps rolling back the years. Someone check his birth certificate. Pressed well and contributed more excellent defensive work.

George Saville 7: Midfield battle was crucial and his distribution could have been better but fought hard for the team. Big chance came and went.

Ali McCann 7: Unable to find a killer pass from midfield but tireless performance and epitomised the heart and desire of the team.

Gavin Whyte 8: Got Tonali a booking and looked lively going forward in his first competitive game since March. Didn’t hesitate to help team.

Josh Magennis 7: Harassed their defence. Picked up booking for clumsy foul but dug deep for the team and showed pace and power.

Subs: Washington (for Whyte, 72 mins) 8; C Evans (for Saville, 72 mins) 7

Unused subs: Brown, Southwood, Taylor, Galbraith, Bradley, McGinn, Jones, Ferguson, Hazard.