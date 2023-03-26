Northern Ireland 0 Finland 1 ratings: Conor Bradley and Shea Charles shine despite defeat

It wasn’t to be for Northern Ireland on Sunday night as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Finland at Windsor Park, but how did the players fare on an individual basis?

Here’s how Graham Luney rated them...

Starting line-up

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 7

Failed to get a crucial touch on what was the scrappy opener from Kallman. Hammer blow to him and the team. Smart saves from Pukki and Forss.

Conor Bradley – 8

Can make better decisions but not afraid to show aggression and almost set up a goal for Dion Charles. Good understanding with team-mates and real handful for their defence.

Craig Cathcart – 7

Looked to get the ball forward and lead by example. Was quick to sense danger and had to make a few vital challenges.

Daniel Ballard – 6

Confident touches from the defender but unable to stop the opener and had to leave in the 50th minute through injury.

Ciaron Brown – 7

Tidy at the back and made one early intervention. Largely composed and dominant in the air.

Jamal Lewis – 7

Considering his lack of game time at club level, his displays have been impressive.

Jordan Thompson – 6

Picked ahead of Saville, strong physical presence in midfield and one cross caused panic. Unlucky for Finland’s goal and set piece delivery can be better.

Paddy McNair – 6

Part of a midfield that came under early pressure. Their central players were given too much space. Moved to defence after Ballard injury and then back to midfield.

Shea Charles – 8

Some nice touches and intelligent distribution. That boy can pick out a pass. He can cover and create. Boys, just give him the ball.

Dion Charles – 7

Showed confidence and persistence. One effort flew well over the top and low shot struck legs of keeper. Goal ruled out for handball. Booked for sliding challenge.

Conor Washington – 6

Starved of the ball and clear-cut opportunities. Another good shift, before taken off for Whyte.

Replacements

Josh Magennis (for Ballard, 50 mins) – 6

Gavin Whyte (for Washington, 69 mins) – 6

Isaac Price (for S Charles, 79 mins) – 6

George Saville (for Thompson, 79 mins) – 6

Referee

Ivan Kruzliak (Slovakia) – 5