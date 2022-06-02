Northern Ireland 0 Greece 1 ratings: Daniel Ballard stands tall despite Nations League defeat at Windsor Park

The Northern Ireland squad ahead of their Nations League clash with Greece

Northern Ireland are still waiting for their first Nations League win as Greece subjected them to a 1-0 defeat at Windsor Park in their opening fixture of this season’s group stage.

Daniel Ballard had a strong game in the centre of the defence, while George Saville showed some promising flashes in midfield, too, but who else impressed at Windsor Park?

Graham Luney rates the performances...

Starting XI

BAILEY PEACOCK-FARRELL – 6

Was beaten by a neat finish after a few chances which failed to trouble him. Good distribution and quieter second half.

JONNY EVANS – 7

Couldn’t get a block on the shot for the goal. Dominant in the air, mostly composed and calm under pressure.

PADDY LANE – 6

Wing back attacked with purpose in the early stages but lack of concentration contributed to the goal. Few mistimed tackles.

ALI McCANN – 6

Some nice touches but there was little service to the attacking players from midfield. A little more penetration after break.

PADDY McNAIR – 6

Showed good reading of the game but he was caught out for one header which could have been the opener. Late booking.

CONOR BRADLEY – 6

Another education for the youngster. Lost possession at times and a big ask for an 18-year-old. Lasted 62 minutes.

GEORGE SAVILLE – 7

Assured in the early stages, attacked with menace and helped his defence. Just lacked a killer ball and that elusive goal.

SHAYNE LAVERY – 6

One early cross was cleared but very limited service to him. Some clever play but big chance never came.

DANIEL BALLARD – 8

Already a wonderful player and maturing into an even better one. Relishes a physical battle and long throw-in is an asset.

STEVEN DAVIS – 6

In the thick of the action from the start but struggled to impose himself. One second half effort sailed over the bar.

GAVIN WHYTE – 6

One effort lacked the power to trouble keeper and was booked for late challenge. Frustrated by lack of openings.

SUBS: Lafferty (for Lavery 62) 7; McGinn (for Bradley 62) 6; D Charles (for Whyte 71) 7; T Hume (for Lane 78) 6; S Charles (for Saville 79) 6.

SUBS NOT USED: Southwood, McCalmont, McMenamin, Donnelly, McCann, Brown, Carson.