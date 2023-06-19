Northern Ireland 0 Kazakhstan 1 ratings: Shea Charles leads line but hosts come up short again

Shea Charles led the line for Northern Ireland but it wasn't enough against Kazakhstan

Northern Ireland fell to yet another 1-0 defeat as they were beaten by that scoreline in their Euro 2024 qualifier by Kazakhstan at Windsor Park.

Shea Charles and Dion Charles both showed up well, while Conor McMenamin had another impressive cameo off the bench that added plenty of energy.

Graham Luney rates the individual performances…

Starting XI

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 6

Rarely tested in first half but his distribution could have been quicker. Sound handling and alert to danger but failed to stop winner.

Trai Hume – 6

Moved to right back in his first home start. Ambitious strike sailed over the top. Suffered head injury. More assured than Denmark game.

Craig Cathcart – 6

Back from injury, was unable to convert header from close range, which was a big miss. Relished a clattering challenge but late goal was sickening.

Jonny Evans – 6

Reunited with Cathcart, the Leicester City man rarely put a foot wrong, but he had to leave the action on 64 minutes with a shoulder injury.

Paddy McNair – 6

Early let off with Samorodov chance. Great header back for Cathcart chance. Desperate tackle failed to stop late winner.

Jordan Thompson – 6

Given left back role, tracked back well and showed combative side. Part of a side that showed fight but lacked finishing power.

Isaac Price – 6

Set piece delivery improved as game went on and few hesitant touches in early stages. Effort deflected wide and showed some invention.

George Saville – 6

Still waiting for his first international goal as a header sailed high over top. Fired in one dangerous cross. Booked for late challenge.

Dion Charles – 7

Given nod ahead of Lavery, an early shot flew over the crossbar and hassled defenders. Wonderful cross for Saville chance.

Shea Charles – 7

Cool in possession and can be robust in the tackle, intelligent forward play as he aimed to drive team forward. Has the look of a young Steven Davis.

Ali McCann – 6

Did his best to support Hume on right flank. One header drifted wide. Lasted 71 minutes.

Replacements

Conor McMenamin (for Evans, 64) – 7

Dale Taylor (for McCann, 71) – 6

Shayne Lavery (for Charles, 71) – 6

Ciaron Brown (for Thompson, 84) – 6

Subs not used: Lane, Goss, Donnelly, Southwood, Hazard, Marshall, Johnston.