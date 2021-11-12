Northern Ireland 1 Lithuania 0 ratings: First home win in two years spearheaded up the middle

Northern Ireland are back to winning ways at Windsor Park, picking up their first win at the National Stadium since September 2019 by defeating Lithuania 1-0.

In what was a dominant performance, at least for the opening 45 minutes, who were the stand out players in the victory?

Graham Luney takes a look…

Starting XI

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 7 A spectator until 28th minute when he made important save with his leg. Good handling, looks sharp and confident.

Jonny Evans – 8 Welcome return to side. Excellent distribution and reading of the game. One mistake almost led to equalizer.

Paddy McNair – 8 Will claim an assist for the own goal. Showed plenty of attacking intent. Disappointing injury late on.

Craig Cathcart – 6 Reunited with Evans, will have more stressful nights. Still experienced a few nervy moments but largely a smooth operator.

Stuart Dallas – 7 Helped to drive the team forward and no-nonsense defending. Another solid performance. No surprise.

Ali McCann – 8 Unfortunate to see his ‘goal’ disallowed. Poked one effort over the top. Composed and comfortable in possession; a class act.

George Saville – 6 Struggled to make decisive impact. Missed great chance to celebrate first goal. Deflected shot went wide, lasted 70 minutes.

Steven Davis – 7 Another dominant performance in midfield from the skipper. Makes the game look so easy, alert to any danger.

Shane Ferguson – 7 Rotherham man was a real threat from wide areas and one delivery just evaded Magennis. Creative and full of running.

Conor Washington – 7 Early drive had pace but was unable to beat keeper on a few occasions. Clever cross for Magennis’ chance.

Josh Magennis – 7 Strong physical presence, one drive was blocked by keeper; up for the battle and had a goal disallowed.

Replacements

Corry Evans (for Saville, 70 mins) – 6

Jamal Lewis (for Ferguson, 70 mins) – 6

Dale Taylor (for Magennis, 78 mins) – 6

Subs not used: Hazard, Southwood, C Bradley, Flanagan, McGinn, Jones, Whyte, Galbraith, Brown.