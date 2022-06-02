Northern Ireland 3 Greece 1: a look back at the night Michael O'Neill's European heroes discarded 'also rans' tag

Euphoria, Ecstasy, Emotion. Disbelief too and an overwhelming outpouring of pride that turned Windsor Park into a roaring, deafening mass of joy. It was October 8, 2015, Northern Ireland 3 Greece 1.

The Greeks are back in Belfast tonight for the first time since that unforgettable evening when captain Steven Davis inspired a nation to a first major tournament in three long decades, lifting a country that on too many occasions throughout those 30 years had been on its knees.

Sporting success has offered this place hope amongst the despair and in the pantheon of Northern Ireland triumphs on the fields, fairways, roads, tracks, in the ring and elsewhere, the victory against Greece is right up there.

With Windsor still in the process of reconstruction, it’s amazing to think the attendance was just 11,700 back then. If memory serves it sounded more like 100,000 when the teams emerged for kick-off.

There was expectation in the air but fear too that Northern Ireland, having put themselves in a position to qualify for the Euro 2016 finals, would find a way to miss out. Nerves weren’t eased with Kyle Lafferty, the campaign’s talisman up to that point, suspended.

Encouraging, cajoling and driving the team on from the sidelines was Michael O’Neill. With his tactical acumen, man management skills and a clear sense of purpose, he had brought his people within sight of the promised land. Together the players and supporters needed to take those final steps.

Depending on where the ball was on the pitch the atmosphere switched from tense to tumultuous early on with the crowd, which included sporting greats Rory McIlroy and Carl Frampton, captivated by the magnitude of the occasion.

Big events need big time performers and that night Davis showed why he’s a giant for Northern Ireland opening the scoring on 35 minutes after superb work from Corry Evans and Stuart Dallas.

Windsor was going wild. There were hugs, kisses and more hugs in the stands as daring to dream about a summer in France started to become a reality for the Green and White Army.

Then Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill joins in on the celebrations after qualifying for Euro 2016

Before half-time Greece hit the post with fortune favouring O’Neill’s braves as screams of horror movie watching anguish could be heard from worried supporters.

Four minutes after the interval Josh Magennis, in for Lafferty, netted his first international goal looping a header into the net sparking scenes of elation on the pitch and off it. Magennis ran towards O’Neill to celebrate a life changing moment as Windsor erupted once more.

Just before the hour mark, captain marvel himself Davis sealed the deal and booked the flights to France with another headed goal. You could hear the racket in Paris.

After both his goals Davis pointed to the heavens, revealing later the gesture was in memory of his late mum and ‘biggest fan’ Laura.

Greece scored on 86 minutes but few took any notice with a party raging inside Windsor. O’Neill and the home team savoured a triumphant lap of honour after the final whistle before returning to their dressing room where there were cheers, tears, moments of reflection and a realisation of dreams coming true.

As jubilant fans filed out smiles could be seen for miles. Northern Ireland qualified for two World Cups in the 1980s but from then there had been nothing.

The iconic image of Gareth McAuley celebrating Northern Ireland’s place in France

Generations missed out on all that national pride. No longer. This was their time.

The magnificent O’Neill and his heroic side had lifted the country to Everest heights and for those inside the stadium it was a privilege to be there for one of Northern Ireland’s finest sporting nights.

That victory brought hope and belief along with the euphoria, ecstasy and emotion. Hope and belief that the football team could deliver major tournament qualification for the people.

While Greece have had struggles from 2015 and are only starting to find their feet again, Northern Ireland have gone within a game of qualifying for a World Cup and another Euros. The foundations to go for glory rather than settle for also ran status were laid on October 8, 2015.

Facing Greece tonight in the first game of the 2022 Nations League, with the legendary Davis still captain, won’t come anywhere close to the importance and atmosphere of that epic evening, but it will provide a reminder of what can be achieved when manager, players and spectators are united forming an unstoppable force.

If Greece’s previous visit ended with Northern Ireland storming to Euro 2016, maybe this one can be the start of a memorable journey towards Euro 2024.