Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland drawn in same group for inaugural Women’s Nations League

Northern Ireland have discovered who they will face in the Women's Nations League — © UEFA via Getty Images

There will be a thrilling cross-border clash in the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League as Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have been drawn together in the same group.

The two sides will meet in Group B1, which also includes Hungary and Albania, after they were drawn together for the first ever running of the tournament following the success of the men’s equivalent.

It will be a mouth-watering match-up to kick-off the Nations League as the two sides vie for promotion to League A.

The Republic of Ireland, who are 22nd in the world rankings and preparing to take part in this year’s World Cup, will be favourites to prevail, but Northern Ireland continue to be a nation on the rise.

Although they are without a manager at present, with Andy Waterworth currently in the role on an interim basis, and ranked 45th in the world, Northern Ireland have picked up impressive wins recently by beating the likes of Italy, as well as of course qualifying for the Euro 2022 Finals.

The significance of the draw was not lost on those in attendance, with host Nadine Kessler, UEFA’s managing director of women’s football, quipping, "I see some smiles in the room,” when Northern Ireland came out of Pot Two.

By world ranking, Northern Ireland are actually third in the group as Hungary are ranked 41st, with Albania further down in 72nd and the favourites to be relegated and drop down to League C.

Northern Ireland will of course be hoping they win the group, which would see them earn automatic promotion to League A for next year and the chance to face the likes of Germany, Sweden and England.

However, even if they were to finish second, they would go into a Play-Off against a third-placed finisher in one of the League A groups for a second chance to be promoted should they win over two legs.

The worst case scenario is finishing fourth in the group and dropping into League C, while even finishing third in the group would leave them needing to win a two-legged Play-Off against a second-placed finisher from League C to stay up.

Northern Ireland’s six group games, the order of which is still to be determined, will be played in three blocks of two games from 20-26 September, 25-31 October and 29 November-5 December.