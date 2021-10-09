Northern Ireland and Switzerland both demanding victory as Ian Baraclough and Xherdan Shaqiri talk up crucial World Cup tie

Northern Ireland’s Paddy McNair in the Stade de Genève where he will captain the team on his 50th appearance. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

A defiant Xherdan Shaqiri has returned to captain Switzerland tonight against Northern Ireland and on the eve of the crucial World Cup qualifying match in the Stade de Geneve he declared: “We are a top team and a top team has to win these games”.

The former Liverpool playmaker, set to earn his 97th cap, exuded confidence yesterday, an acceptance that Northern Ireland will make it tough for them but, as he stated: “I am an offensive player and I like to break down difficult teams.”

The 29-year-old now playing in France with Lyon is only too aware Northern Ireland are down to the bare bones as manager Ian Baraclough will be without seven players from his original squad – Jonny and Corry Evans, Michael Smith, Ali McCann, Gavin Whyte, Trevor Carson and Shayne Lavery – for tonight’s encounter in a city with the magnificent Mont Blanc clearly visible in the distance.

Northern Ireland face a monumental challenge to keep their World Cup hopes alive as victory is almost essential if they are to have any chance of securing second place in the group and a play-off spot.

The Swiss are three points ahead of Baraclough’s men and after tonight’s match, only three games remain in the group.

Shaqiri, due to injury, missed the scoreless draw in Belfast last month but in Geneva yesterday he was basically insinuating that the Swiss performance and result would not be tolerated again and anything other than victory deemed unacceptable.

As Baraclough prepares to patch up his team again, he is anticipating a much improved Swiss side, as even though Granit Xhaka, Haris Seferovic and Ruben Vargas are out injured, Shaqiri and Borussia Monchengladbach striker Breel Embolo are back and will make them a much more formidable force.

Northern Ireland have never won on Swiss soil, but Baraclough believes in creating history.

“They’re good players,” insisted Baraclough, who has made Paddy McNair captain for the night on his 50th cap.

“You want to test yourself against the best and I think both teams were cut short of their better players (in Belfast) and both teams have got players who have come back – it will be a big test for us. Shaqiri and Embolo clearly bring something to Swiss football, we have to be mindful they’re dangerous players.

“We’ll have to deal with whatever the Swiss throw at us, but we’re really positive in how we go about our game. We never set our stall out to try and get a draw, just to get the odd goal.

“We know we’ve got to get a positive result. I still think there are some tough games for both teams after this one.

“It’s proven there can be some surprise results. At this moment it’s in our hands still. If we can beat Switzerland it puts us in a good position to grab second place and that’s what we’re aiming for.”

While Baraclough has key players out, he will be able to bring back three big names – Stuart Dallas, Josh Magennis and McNair – who missed the Swiss match either through injury or suspension.

Defender Ciaron Brown is set to retain his place in a three-man defence alongside Craig Cathcart and Daniel Ballard while George Saville could be drafted into midfield to join forces with captain Steven Davis who will earn his 129th cap. Magennis, despite concerns over his fitness, should start in attack with Conor Washington.

Baraclough has largely never been able to select his strongest side during his 15-month tenure, but he refuses to feel sorry for himself or believe his hands are tied behind his back.

“I enjoy it,” confesses Baraclough. “As a manager and coach you are always challenged either with injuries or the opposition, it can be anything.

“I have learned over the years and with experience to prepare for every eventuality so I know naming the squad 10 days before the match you still have club games to play and sometimes it might be best to hide under a bed for the Saturday and Sunday the weekend before an international break!

“You have got to be ready and the players that have come in are strong players, it’s their chance to step up and try and win for their country.

“Clearly you would like to go with your strongest squad but that’s not always the case.”

Baraclough brought his squad to Geneva early this week, travelling over on the Thursday rather than the eve of the match which has been the norm during the Covid pandemic, to make sure his players were settled in their surroundings and completely focused on the task in hand.

They trained at Stade de Geneve late yesterday afternoon but it’s the graft in Belfast earlier this week which Baracloough hopes will have his men in green ready to fire tonight.

“There has been a real focus to the group, a real intensity in training and it’s been competitive,” the manager stressed.

“The players that have come in have shown me they want to be starters. It’s given us good thoughts when I come to pickthe team. We have travelled across here, having worked on different parts of our game in Belfast and we’ll be ready to go. It’s exciting. You feel the focus and you feel the group are ready.”

Baraclough’s boys will be cheered on by 1,000 members of the Green and White Army, many of whom will be attending their first away match in almost two years.

But Shaqiri and co are just as determined to extinguish the hunger, desire, passion and fire of Northern Ireland.

“They don’t play very offensively but it is very difficult to break through these lines, to break through the defence and that is the difficulty in this game,” admits Shaqiri.

“We want to win the game, it is a really important game.”

Switzerland are a top team, as Shaqiri confirms, 15th in the world, but every Northern Ireland manager down the years has been able to record at least one decent result against a top team.

Baraclough will happily take slaying the Swiss as his big nation scoop.