Northern Ireland assistant coach leaves role to move to Scotland national team

Austin MacPhee has moved to join Steve Clarke's coaching staff at the Scottish national team. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland assistant coach Austin MacPhee has left his role to join the coaching staff of Scotland men’s national team.

MacPhee, 41, who recently joined Premier League side Aston Villa as a set-piece coach, has been part of the Northern Ireland senior men’s backroom team since 2014 and worked under both Michael O’Neill and Ian Baraclough.

MacPhee’s departure leaves Baraclough and assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl on the Northern Ireland senior team staff, along with recently appointed goalkeeping coach Roy Carroll.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with Northern Ireland working under Michael and more recently Ian,” said MacPhee.

“Now a new opportunity has presented itself with my home nation and it is one I couldn’t turn down. I leave cherishing the wonderful memories made along the way, not least Euro 2016 which was a special time for the players, staff and the Green and White Army.”

MacPhee’s tenure with the team stretched to over 70 internationals through Euro 2016 and play-off finals for FIFA World Cup 2018 and Euro 2020.

The Scot was recruited by then boss O’Neill and joined the staff as an assistant coach before a tour of South America in the summer of 2014. His first game as part of O’Neill’s team was a match against Uruguay.

He later went on to play a key role in the team’s qualification for UEFA Euro 2016 and at the tournament itself.

MacPhee has also coached at Cowdenbeath, St Mirren, FC Midjylland and Hearts, where he spent short spells in caretaker charge of the team.

Northern Ireland manager Baraclough will today name his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Switzerland and the friendly in Estonia.

A major worry for Baraclough is that Leicester City defender Jonny Evans, yet to play this season due to injury, seems unlikely to feature in any of the games.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said last week that he didn’t think the former Manchester United ace would play for Leicester until after the international break.

While the absence of Evans would be a blow for crunch World Cup games in Lithuania and at home to Switzerland next month, Baraclough will be enthused by the fine form of captain Steven Davis and fellow midfielder Ali McCann at Rangers and St Johnstone respectively.

Northern Ireland will enter the September triple header with one point from their opening two World Cup qualifiers having lost to Euro 2020 winners Italy and drew at home to Bulgaria.