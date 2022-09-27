Northern Ireland avoid relegation but end Nations League with another defeat as Greece triumph in Athens

Greece’s Manolis Siopis with Northern Ireland’s Tom Flanagan during Wednesday's UEFA Nations League game at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium in Athens (William Cherry/Presseye)

Northern Ireland avoided relegation from League C despite ending their Nations League campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Greece in Athens.

On Jonny Evans' 100th appearance for his country, goals from Dimitris Pelkas, Giorgos Masouras and Pentos Mantalos secured the win for Gus Poyet's side, with Shayne Lavery responding for Northern Ireland.

Ian Baraclough's outfit avoided the embarrassment of dropping into League D, however, as Cyprus' 5-1 loss to Kosovo in Pristina ensured they would finish third in Group C2.

