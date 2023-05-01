Northern Ireland await first ever Women’s Nations League draw

The fate that awaits Northern Ireland’s next manager will be determined in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday afternoon.

The draw for the inaugural Women’s Nations League will shape the calendar through the final months of this year and also act as the first competitive fixtures for whoever the Irish FA choose to succeed Kenny Shiels as boss.

Ranked 24th in Europe, Northern Ireland will play in League B and will be draw from Pot 2 as second seeds.

That pot will also include Serbia, Slovenia and Romania, meaning they can’t be drawn with Northern Ireland.

There is potential for cross-border battles with the Republic of Ireland, who are the top ranked team in League B as the possibility of facing Ukraine, who Northern Ireland defeated in a two-legged play-off to qualify for the Women’s Euro 2022 finals, as they are placed in Pot 3.

The Nations League will fill the calendar from September to February, with group games through the autumn and winter and the February window, which usually sees women’s international teams involved in mini-tournaments, is when the finals and promotion/relegation play-offs will take place.

The process to recruit Shiels’ successor is ongoing and the IFA plan to make a permanent appointment before possible friendly matches in July after placing Head of Elite Development Andy Waterworth in interim charge for last month’s friendly against Wales.

Northern Ireland’s potential Women’s Nations League opponents:

Pot 1: Republic of Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic, Finland.

Pot 3: Ukraine, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Slovakia, Hungary.

Pot 4: Greece, Croatia, Belarus, Albania (Belarus and Ukraine can’t be drawn in the same group).