Northern Ireland beaten by Austria in front of 600 returning fans at Windsor Park as wait for Nations League win continues

Northern Ireland 0-1 Austria

The 600 fans who were admitted to Windsor Park on Sunday were the first to watch Northern Ireland play since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - OCTOBER 11: David Alaba of Austria battles for possession with Conor McLaughlin of Northern Ireland during the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Northern Ireland and Austria at Windsor Park on October 11, 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Irish Football Association are allowing limited number of spectators (600) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland’s herculean effort in Sarajevo on Thursday night to qualify for the Euro play-off final was always going to take its toll.

Just three days after playing a Bosnian side laden with attacking talent for 120 minutes on their own patch and winning a dramatic penalty shoot-out, fatigue caught up with Ian Baraclough’s men last night at Windsor Park in this Nations League clash.

It was understandable.

There may have been some fresh faces scattered amongst the team but Northern Ireland’s key players lacked their usual drive and intensity allowing Austria to dominate proceedings in the first half and it was only in the second 45 minutes, the men in green suddenly made a game of it.

By that stage Austria were already a goal up following Michael Gregoritsch’s header two minutes before the interval.

The Austrians though should probably have been three or four goals to the good, they certainly had the chances as Northern Ireland were leaving gaping gaps, but a lack of clinical finishing meant McGovern only had to pick the ball out of the net once.

The 600 Northern Ireland fans who had the lucky golden tickets to watch in the stadium, adhering to Covid-19 restrictions, attempted to roar their heroes to a first Nations League victory, but it proved fruitless and Baraclough’s boys now have one point from their opening three games and are bottom of the group after drawing with Romania and losing to Norway.

Baraclough, looking at how tough a test Austria would be – they are packed full of players in Germany’s Bundesliga and are considered the top team in the group despite losing to Romania last month - kept Jonny Evans, Steven Davis, Craig Cathcart and Stuart Dallas involved from the start but made five changes, bringing in goalkeeper Michael McGovern, full back Conor McLaughlin, wingers Gavin Whyte and Jordan Jones, with Kyle Lafferty returning to lead the attack.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Corry Evans, Niall McGinn and Josh Magennis all took their place on the bench, but George Saville wasn’t in the match day squad.

With McLaughlin slotting in at right back, this allowed Dallas to move into midfield alongside Davis.

Austria’s highly decorated full back David Alaba returned from injury and down the left flank during the first half, he showed his class. .

He delivered a tantalising cross towards the back post on 13 minutes which caught out Jamal Lewis but Reinhold Ranftl failed to capitalise.

The chances were there for Austria but they appeared to be all style and no substance.

Christoph Baumgartner was beautifully played through but with from acute angle rather than burying the ball in the bottom or top right corner, the Hoffenheim attacking midfielder struck a tame effort straight at McGovern.

Towering centre back, Martin Hinteregger then managed to head straight at McGovern, after a Alaba free kick averted Evans and Cathcart.

Cathcart was then extremely fortunate to watch Baumgartner curl an effort round the post, with only McGovern to beat after , Northern Ireland’s Watford defender dithered on the ball and was caught out.

Then to compound Austria’s ineptness in front of goal during the first 40 minutes, Baumgartner with the goal at his mercy somehow managed to lift his effort over the bar from just five yards out.

Even the fantastic Alaba, when he had a chance to volley home five minuets from the interval inside the box, completely got his execution all wrong.

But with two minutes remaining to the interval, Austria took a deserved lead when once again the Northern Ireland defence were suspect, leaving their man and Gregoritsch following a Hinteregger cross with Alaba once again involved headed into the bottom left hand corner of McGovern’s goal.

Northern Ireland possessed more of a threat in the opening five minutes of the second half than they did throughout the entire first half.

Paddy McNair found Evans from a corner, but the man winning his 86th international cap last night, couldn’t direct his header goalwards.

At least it was finally a sign of positivity for Northern Ireland. Jones, having gone on one run in the first half, even had a little dalliance with the ball again down the left flank.

Conor Washington was given 30 minutes in attack when he replaced Kyle Lafferty and on 68 minutes, McNair and Evans combined again to have Northern Ireland’s first effort on goal. Evans, having remained forward forward, glanced a McNair cross towards goal but Pavao Pervan was fully behind the effort.

After Stefan Lainer sent over a low driven cross which failed to be turned in by Baumgartner, Baraclough on 73 minutes decided to give Davis and Dallas a much needed rest, replacing them with Blackburn’s Corry Evans and Stoke’s Jordan Thompson respectively.

Conor McLaughlin, in his first start for two years, was one of the few bright sparks for Northern Ireland, timing his tackles well, making vital interceptions and always looking to provide his midfield with the ball to attack. He was booked for going through the back of Baumgartner, but it could be excused for exuberance. Alaba, on his flank, hardly featured in the second half.

With seven minutes to go Baraclough, not wanting a second successive defeat at Windsor Park, threw on Magennis and Liam Boyce for McNair and Whyte.

It nearly worked a treat, as after Evans had come to Northern Ireland’s rescue with a vital interception after the Austrians had waltzed into McGovern’s box, in the first minute of injury time, Thompson found Boyce with a kick free quick but the penalty hero from Sarajevo flashed his fierce shot past the post.

Northern Ireland now travel to Oslo for Wednesday night’s clash and already the signs are ominous for their third game in seven days as Norway hammered Romania last night 4-0 with their nemesis from Windsor Park last month, Erling Haaland scoring a hat trick.

But the focus is very much on November 12 and the play-off final with Slovakia for a chance to reach next year’s Euro finals.

