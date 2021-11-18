Northern Ireland boosted by return of Rebecca Holloway for North Macedonia qualifiers

Northern Ireland Women’s manager Kenny Shiels has been bolstered by the return of defender Rebecca Holloway to his squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia.

The Birmingham City ace missed last month’s double-header against England and Austria through injury, but she has recovered to take her place in the panel for the two games against the eastern Europeans.

Holloway is one of two changes to the squad alongside striker Caitlin McGuinness, the striker also making a return to Shiels’ group after injury.

However, the manager will not be able to call upon Southampton defender Laura Rafferty or Crusaders forward Emily Wilson, who are both unavailable due to injury.

They join the likes of Toni-Leigh Finnegan, Megan Bell, Ashley Hutton and Abbie Magee as options that are not available to Shiels as he tries to continue a promising campaign against the North Macedonians.

Northern Ireland are third in Group D with seven points from their four qualifiers, with England leading the way on 12 and Austria in second on 10, with the winners automatically qualifying for the finals and the runners-up going into the play-offs.

North Macedonia are third with one win from their four fixtures but do bring some form into the tie after a 4-1 win away to Latvia last time out.

After a promising 2-2 draw with Austria at Seaview, which could have easily resulted in a win, and an encouraging outing against England at Wembley, the team will be eager to keep that momentum going.

Their first meeting with the Macedonians will be held in Skopje on Thursday 25 November, with the return fixture already a sell-out at Seaview on Monday 29 November.

NORTHERN IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Lee University/Glentoran), Becky Flaherty (Huddersfield Town), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders)

Defenders: Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville), Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Rachel McLaren (Crusaders), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes), Julie Nelson (Crusaders), Demi Vance (Rangers)

Midfielders: Joely Andrews (Glentoran), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran), Rachel Furness (Liverpool), Caragh Hamilton (Glentoran) Chloe McCarron (Glentoran), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville), Ciara Watling (Southampton)

Forwards: Kerry Beattie (Glentoran), Simone Magill (Everton), Caitlin McGuinness, Kirsty McGuinness (both Cliftonville), Lauren Wade (Glentoran)