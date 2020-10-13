Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough explains what went wrong as 'fear factor' played a part in Austria defeat

Boss confident his men will deliver when the occasion demands

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough insists that he still has faith in his players to overcome Slovakia in next month's Euro 2020 play-off final despite Sunday night's disappointing performance and deserved 1-0 defeat at home to Austria.

Baraclough, who also oversaw a 5-1 reverse against Norway last month, has now lost both his matches as manager at Windsor Park but, come November 12, he is confident the tide will turn in the most important fixture in Belfast since the World Cup play-off loss to Switzerland three years ago.

Following on from the dramatic penalty shootout success away to Bosnia & Herzegovina in the play-off semi-final on Thursday night, when the Northern Ireland team played their hearts out for 120 minutes, Baraclough made no excuses for what was a poor first-half display against Austria that saw them go a goal down and led to them chasing the game.

After the break, there was an improvement but no equaliser as Baraclough's side slipped to their second loss out of three in this year's Nations League, with a tough encounter in Norway to come tomorrow night.

Quizzed on whether his belief for the Slovakia game had decreased on the back of Austria waltzing to victory, Baraclough said: "No, not at all. That's a completely different scenario, but we don't want to be chasing games. We want to be finding ways of putting the opposition on the back foot from the start and keeping our intensity up.

"Our first-half performances have not been good enough. We've got to find a way of starting with confidence that we've come away with in the second-half. We've got to be aggressive in the way we go and press, we've got to go in a group rather than in ones and twos.

"It needs to be fours and fives, to really hunt the ball down and be brighter when we win possession back to create space to go and play.

"I felt the mentality going into the game was good, everybody trained on Saturday, everybody put themselves forward. They all want to be in the team to give themselves a chance to be in the side to play Slovakia.

"I was confident going into Sunday that we could get a complete performance. Whether it is a fatigue thing because physically and emotionally it's tough to go again after 120 minutes and the penalty shootout and to win the way we did and travelling back, whereas Austria had a friendly, rested one or two and came in a lot fresher.

The Northern Ireland fans were back in Windsor Park - well some of them anyway.

The Northern Ireland fans are back at Windsor Park - well some of them anyway.

The GAWA are back - well some of them at least.

Northern Ireland fans in the stands before the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 11, 2020. 600 fans will be in attendance for the match following UEFA's decision to allow fans to return up to 30 percent of the stadium's capacity in UEFA competitions. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

Northern Ireland fans waves flags in the stands before the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 11, 2020. 600 fans will be in attendance for the match following UEFA's decision to allow fans to return up to 30 percent of the stadium's capacity in UEFA competitions. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

"But I don't want to use that as an excuse because we've got to find a way of dealing with that because we want to go to the Euros and be playing every three or four days and it's a tough schedule at the Euros too.

"Whoever comes into the team has to be aware, they're not going to get a hard time from me if they lose possession in trying to do the right thing. We want players to go out with no fear to make a mistake. So what? Work hard and get it back.

"On Sunday there probably was a bit of a fear factor for some reason, until the second-half when you're one down and chasing the game and were more positive.

"First-half, I thought we went too long too early at times as a get out. It was a difficult one for Laff (Kyle Lafferty) to get hold of the ball and then they were winning it around the halfway line and it didn't allow us to get out of our own half."

One encouraging aspect on Sunday was that having been dominated for large periods, Northern Ireland were still in the game until the final whistle with substitute Liam Boyce, the penalty king from Sarajevo, firing just wide in injury-time when an equaliser looked on.

"You look at the players, they don't know when they're beaten, they won't accept defeat," added Baraclough. "The very fact that in the last few minutes we get a free-kick and we're bright enough to put our hand on the ball and then go and play it quick tells you something. Boycie will be disappointed he didn't hit the target - I was waiting to see the net bulge actually. We've got players who will go to the death and that's always a pleasing aspect for a manager."

Baraclough will freshen the side up for the visit to Norway, doing what is right for the team and individual players. George Saville, who missed a penalty in Sarajevo, will return after being given a break on Sunday.

"He came off white as a ghost on Thursday. He was desperate to be involved, he wants to play, wants to keep going, but I took the decision," said Baraclough. "I didn't even want to have him on the bench because if he was there, I'd want to put him on. I took that decision that he wasn't going to play in this game. He comes back into contention for Wednesday."