Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill blasts VAR decision to disallow late equaliser

Michael O’Neill admitted he was proud but distraught after watching his Northern Ireland side almost grab a precious point in Denmark.

O’Neill’s injury hit squad lacked experience in the Euro 2024 qualifier but displayed plenty of fighting spirit and had a stoppage-time equaliser agonisingly ruled out by VAR.

Jonas Wind's goal early in the second half made the difference in Copenhagen as debutant Callum Marshall saw a dream goal ruled out for offside after a review which took almost five minutes.

The West Ham youngster flicked the ball in after Jonny Evans headed on a free-kick, but there was despair when referee Daniel Stefanski eventually signalled for offside after his colleague Tomasz Kwiatkowski took an age to review the footage.

O’Neill, whose side are at home to Kazakhstan on Monday, was fuming with the disallowed goal at the Parken Stadium.

“VAR is not there to disallow goals like that, it is there to spot clear and obvious things the referee may miss,” blasted O’Neill.

“The referee did not see that so we go back to look at the incident and it’s not clear to me that Jonny is offside. Why do we look for that? It’s a bit of a mystery to me.

“It’s very harsh to be deprived of a point by a decision like that. We were deprived of a point against Finland by a borderline decision so it’s a familiar feeling.

“The boys were terrific, we knew it would be difficult here. We had six under-21 players on the pitch playing against a very strong team and at times you saw the difference in physicality.

“We did lose a poor goal after denying them opportunities. But we stayed in the game and saw the best of Evans, (George) Saville and (Paddy) McNair.

“They did not allow themselves to go further behind and we did create a late opportunity.”

Northern Ireland named three teenagers - Conor Bradley, Shea Charles and Isaac Price - in their starting line-up for the first time since May, 2011 against Wales when Josh Carson, Lee Hodson and Johnny Gorman featured.

Craig Cathcart’s name was added to the long list of injuries O’Neill was faced with, but Price and Sunderland’s Trai Hume were handed first international starts.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen anchored the Denmark side alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the in-demand striker Rasmus Hojlund in attack.

“This is a young team and we are not thinking about qualification at this moment in time,” added O’Neill.

“There is a great spirit in the camp and we have been unfortunate with injuries but the young boys were terrific and we will try to win the game on Monday night.”

Striker Marshall said he was proud to make his senior debut but the disallowed goal left him with mixed emotions.

“It’s difficult to sum up my emotions,” said the West Ham youngster.

“I went from feeling the most ecstatic few minutes of my career to some of the hardest moments to take. It would have been a dream start for me but I’m still proud to make my debut and I have showed I can score goals.

“I’m an attacker, I love scoring goals. I have done that all season and wanted to bring that to this game.

“The manager trusted me and I was able to take the chance but it’s unfortunate it was ruled out.

“Denmark are a very tough opponent and Kazakhstan, who beat Denmark, will be the same.

“The fans will be supporting us and that will give us a boost. The players will show heart as we always do.

“In the first camp I was nervous but they are a lovely bunch of lads and training has been going well. It’s been an enjoyable few weeks for me.”

Midfielder Price tested keeper Kasper Schmeichel with a stinging drive and was left deflated at the finish.

“It’s gutting really, we worked so hard throughout the game,” said the teenager who has just left Everton for Standard Liege.

“We felt we should have done better for their goal and then thought we nicked a point. VAR ruled it out though. In the first half we defended really well and didn’t let them through much.

“We created a few chances, I could have scored but it didn’t go our way.

“It’s something to build on. It's a close knit group and there’s a good team spirit. Everyone is close and gets on well together on and off the pitch. Hopefully if things go our way on Monday we can get a win.”

Northern Ireland produced a defensive display that frustrated their hosts who are 43 places above them in the world rankings but Denmark were relieved to seal a 10th straight victory in home qualifiers.

Also in Group H, Finland defeated Slovenia 2-0 and Kazakhstan, who are in Belfast on Monday, saw off San Marino 3-0.

In Group B, the Republic of Ireland's hopes of qualifying for next year's European Championship were dealt a major blow with a 2-1 defeat by Greece in Athens.