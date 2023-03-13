Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill names Diarmuid O'Carroll in his backroom team

The former Cliftonville forward was stood down as manager of Northern Ireland U17s and U19s in February 2021

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has named his backroom team for the Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

The returning manager – who guided Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 during his first stint as national team boss – has revealed that Jimmy Nicholl will continue as assistant manager, while the Irish FA’s Technical Director Aaron Hughes will act as senior coach.

Ex-Stoke City man David Rouse is O’Neill’s new goalkeeping coach, while former Wales performance analyst Matthew Crawford will now perform the same role for his native Northern Ireland.

The most surprising appointment is that of Diarmuid O’Carroll, who will act as a senior coach.

In February 2021, the Irish FA named the ex-Crusaders forward as manager of Northern Ireland’s U19 and U17s teams.

However, O’Carroll was stood down when it was discovered he did not possess a UEFA Pro Licence, which was part of the essential criteria for the role. He was later replaced by Gerard Lyttle.

Addressing the issue, O’Neill said: “I have watched Diamuid in action on the training ground and he is a vibrant young coach. I believe he will be a great asset to us.

“I am aware of the matter regarding Diarmuid’s application to the Under 17 and Under 19 role back in 2021. He and I have spoken about this and Diarmuid recognises the difficult situation which the association was put in at that time.

“However, we both consider the matter closed and we look forward to moving on, starting with the games against San Marino and Finland this month.”

Reflecting on his other appointments, O’Neill said: “Jimmy has been by my side since the 2016 qualification campaign for the Euros in France. He’s a vital source of support and information, not just for me, but for all the staff.

“Aaron brings great experience as a player and a level of professionalism which will be particularly invaluable to the younger players in the squad.

“Having someone who has represented their country as many times as he did can only be a positive thing to have around the squad.

“Matthew will bring experience of working at the top level following his time at the Welsh national team. As a Newtownabbey native I know he’s excited about coming home to help the national team.

"I’m also looking forward to working with Dave again.”

Doctor David White, sports scientist Ricky McCann, head physiotherapist Caroline Woods, physiotherapists Darren McMaster and Neil McCullough and kitmen Raymond Millar, Stevie Ferguson and Colin McGiffert will remain in place for the Euro 2024 campaign.

Northern Ireland will play San Marino on Thursday March 23 before Finland visit Windsor Park on Sunday 26.