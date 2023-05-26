Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill says Premier League players are ‘not essential’ for success

Michael O’Neill believes Northern Ireland can be a force at international level without Premier League players.

If Everton win on Sunday, both Stuart Dallas’ Leeds United and Jonny Evans’ Leicester City will drop into the Championship.

With youngsters Conor Bradley, Shea Charles and Isaac Price yet to establish themselves as first team regulars at Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton - and goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell back-up at Burnley - it’s likely there will be no current Northern Ireland internationals playing in the Premier League on a regular basis next season.

However, O’Neill is not overly concerned.

“As the Premier League continues to grow, the reality is we will have a limited number of players in that division. It’s not just us, there’s also a lack of Scottish, Welsh and even English players in the Premier League.

“When I came into the job in 2012, we had maybe six or seven Premier League regulars but that was a time when we weren’t doing particularly well.

“So, I don’t think having Premier League players is everything. There are successful international teams out there that do not have many Premier League players.

“You’ve got to work with what you have. Going forward, I think it is likely our squad will be a mix of Championship players, SPL players, some League One players and hopefully the odd Premier League player too.

“And that’s just something we must accept, because the pathway to the Premier League for young players is so difficult.

“Premier League managers can’t afford to develop young players in the first team. You get no credit for that, and you will lose your job if the results aren’t right.

“We need to find different pathways for our players and not rely on the Premier League.”

O’Neill remains reluctant to call League Two players into the senior squad. This year, Paul Smyth scored 10 goals for Leyton Orient as the London club claimed promotion to League One.

O’Neill said: “There is a big difference between League Two and League One. League One has several big clubs and is a strong level of football.

“I would never rule out selecting a player from League Two, but I do feel that it is a level where players must be aiming to get out of it if they want to be regulars in our international squad.

“Paul Smyth is a good example. He had a great season at Orient and is now in League One. Now he is in League One that will give us a better chance to assess whether he can have an impact at international level.

“League One has been great for the likes of Conor Bradley and Eoin Toal. For me, I think it’s important we select the lads that are playing at the highest level possible.”

O’Neill confirmed that Northern Ireland will face Denmark in Copenhagen and Kazakhstan in Belfast next month without seven key figures.

He said: “It probably goes without saying, but Steve Davis, Corry Evans, Liam Boyce and Stuart Dallas will not be available.

“On top of the four long-term injuries, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington and Shane Ferguson are also out. Shane has just undergone groin surgery.

“That means we are without seven key players, which is a massive challenge.

“As a result we will have some younger lads in the squad, as we did in March.”

This week, O’Neill is assessing a 25-man Under 21 training group in Belfast that includes prospects such as Charlie Allen, Charlie Lindsay and Callum Marshall. Next week, O’Neill will run the first of two separate senior training camps in England.

Ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, he will pool his talent and select a squad to take on Denmark on June 16 and Kazakhstan on June 19.

O’Neill outlined the thought process behind the three separate training camps.

“At this minute in time we’re stilling juggling everything.

“The U21 group is very young as we are at the start of a new cycle. Only one of them is born in 2002. It includes some Irish League players such as Matthew Lusty, Aaron Wightman, Terry Devlin and Liam McStravick. It’s a great opportunity for us to work with them.

“For the senior boys, the lads who played in the EFL finished three weeks ago while the lads who play in Scotland have a league match this weekend.

“The first camp will be players who finished three weeks ago, with the players in Scotland or the Play-Offs drip fed into the second camp.

“Then the full squad will come together in Belfast on the 11th.

“These camps are important as it gives us some time with the players and gives them some exposure to our coaching.”