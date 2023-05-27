Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill urges young stars to ponder move abroad

NI boss believes playing football abroad would help further careers as he reveals own regrets

Larne striker Lee Bonis has helped inspire the Inver Reds to a first Premiership title since joining in January 2022

Conor McMenamin’s fine form for Glentoran and with Northern Ireland could see him clinch a move across the water

Michael O’Neill has urged young Northern Ireland stars to consider moving abroad to further their careers, revealing that he regrets turning down the chance to go to Austria and Switzerland when he was a player.

O’Neill oversaw an Under-21 camp in Belfast this week, and next week, at St George’s Park in England, will be back working with the senior squad, which will include Irish League duo Lee Bonis and Conor McMenamin.

The Northern Ireland boss is holding two senior camps in preparation for June’s vital Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Denmark and at home to Kazakhstan, having picked up three points from the matches in March versus San Marino and Finland.

With a lack of first-team opportunities at Manchester City and Everton respectively, young Northern Ireland midfielders Shea Charles and Isaac Price have been linked with switches abroad, where Cameron McGeehan is presently with KV Oostende in Belgium.

O’Neill insists going to foreign fields is a viable option for Northern Ireland players, admitting: “When I look back on my career, I wish I’d gone abroad as a player. I had the chance to go to Sturm Graz in Austria and a team in Switzerland at a time when the Bosman rule had just started, and I didn’t take it.

“I went to Coventry in the Premier League. It’s hard to turn that situation down but now it is something we have to explore, and I would love our younger players to look beyond England.

“Maybe when those clubs in other leagues are looking at players, they are not really looking at Northern Ireland. We’ve seen it more with the Republic of Ireland kids (going abroad) with the rules around Brexit.

“It would be brilliant for our players to go abroad at an early age but it isn’t an easy thing to do. That pathway potentially back into English football is a good route to come. Equally, if you go abroad and play, you might find you play your whole career abroad, which would be an amazing experience.

“I know Aaron Hughes and Andy Waterworth with the IFA Academy have looked at opportunities to present to players on that.

“From a pure football point of view, if when picking an Under-17 or Under-19 squad we were bringing lads playing in Belgium and France, it would be a real positive.”

What will be viewed as positive in Irish League circles is Larne’s uncapped title-winning striker Bonis (23) being called into the Northern Ireland senior camp alongside 27-year-old Glentoran winger McMenamin, who but for injury would have been involved with O’Neill’s team in March.

Clubs across the water are keen on both players, and O’Neill would like to see the pair land a move.

“I’m excited to see both lads because Conor missed out in March due to a calf injury and obviously Lee has had a great season in terms of his numbers and what he has brought to the Larne team,” stated the Northern Ireland supremo.

“I’ve had a good conversation with (Larne manager) Tiernan Lynch about Lee and he spoke very highly about him. I know there are clubs expressing an interest and keeping an eye on Lee’s situation, and it’s great to have him in.

“It’s a bit like when we had Liam Boyce in when he was at Cliftonville, and from there he went on to Ross County.

“Hopefully there will be an opportunity for Lee to have that chance as well.

“I think English football in particular wants strikers who are mobile, can work and be the first line of defence. Clubs are looking for a centre-forward who can run, put himself about and press, and I know those are qualities that Lee naturally has.

“He has essentially only been a professional for over a year since going to Larne in terms of being full-time, and you have seen a real upturn in him as a player, so you would hope that if he keeps going in that trajectory, there is no reason why he can’t get that opportunity.

“Conor is a talented player and I think he is a little bit older than the players who would normally go across the water from the Irish League, but because of the type of player he is, I think that opportunity will always be potentially there for him but he’s probably at the stage where it needs to happen this summer.”