Northern Ireland can build on positives from Scotland defeat in Czechia clash, says Gail Redmond

Tuesday night’s friendly against Czechia in Opava is an opportunity for some of Northern Ireland’s less established internationals to stake a place in the team ahead of the Autumn’s Nations League campaign.

It’s also a chance for interim boss Gail Redmond to demonstrate that she is capable of doing the job on a permanent basis.

So far, the Irish FA has failed to secure a permanent replacement for Kenny Shiels, who left the post in January.

With no obvious external candidate, Redmond - Northern Ireland’s U-17 and U-19s manager – is a viable alternative for the Irish FA.

But for now, the former Glentoran player is focused on tonight’s game with Czechia. She is expected to make several changes from the side that lost 3-0 to Scotland at Dens Park in Dundee on Friday night.

Redmond said: “There were so many positives from the Scotland game.

“Our levels of fitness were excellent, especially in the second half. We were happy that we matched Scotland in so many different areas. It was just unfortunate that our concentration went just after the half-hour mark, and it took us too long to recover.

“After the goals went in, I thought we did really well. There were positives in how we attacked and also how compact we were. We restricted the Scots to very few chances in the second half, which was really, really good.

“When you have a double header you are just not focused on one particular line-up. It provides you with an opportunity to change things and give more players the chance to perform.

“Providing opportunities for younger players is going to be crucial for this team moving forward. We have players who have been seasoned performers for so long but we need to get other players more caps and expose them to senior international competition.”

Redmond is Northern Ireland’s second interim boss, following the footsteps of Andy Waterworth who was in charge for April’s 4-1 loss to Wales, plans to give game time to several less experience players.

She explained: “A lot of players are at different stages. Some are still in pre-season. Some have had only a week’s training under their belts, so we will take that into consideration. I expect to make some changes to the starting line-up.

“We definitely need to freshen up the squad, and that’s the fantastic thing when you have 23 players.

“Training has been very competitive throughout this camp and that always gives the head coach a headache when it comes to selecting the team.”

Defender Rebecca Holloway is confident Northern Ireland can claim a positive result.

“I think the most positive thing that we took (against Scotland), especially into the second half, was that we just needed that confidence to play.

“It was like we allowed three goals to go in before we started to play, and I think that was a big lesson for us.

“I think we just need to be confident on the ball. We know we are good enough to play, so we just need to do it.”