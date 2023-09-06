Northern Ireland can ignite Euro 2024 hopes in Slovenia, says Michael O’Neill

Michael O’Neill has called on his Northern Ireland team to ignite their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Thursday night in Ljubljana.

The Northern Ireland manager insists victory in Slovenia can be a launchpad for a bid to reach the Finals just as a success in Hungary proved to be for Euro 2016.

O’Neill’s side enter Thursday’s Group H clash in fifth place in the table with a miserable three points from four games after an opening night 2-0 win in San Marino followed by 1-0 defeats to Finland, Denmark and Kazakhstan, leaving them six points off the qualification places.

Despite that uninspiring start, the Northern Ireland boss feels five wins in the remaining six matches might be enough to make it to the European Championships in Germany next year.

Given that theory, surely the fixture with Slovenia is a must-win affair for what is an injury-ravaged squad missing a host of players including Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Conor Bradley and Shayne Lavery with Gavin Whyte the latest out through injury.

Ahead of a crunch encounter at the Stozice Stadium, O’Neill chose to highlight a 2-1 triumph against Hungary in Budapest at the start of Euro 2016 qualifying, declaring that three points in Slovenia could have a similar impact on the current set of players in his second spell in charge.

“Going back to the 2016 and 2018 qualification campaigns, we were capable of going away to win games,” stated O’Neill.

“You have to start it somewhere and we started it in Budapest in 2014 so it takes something like that to ignite a little run of confidence and form and this is as good a place as any to start.

“This is a winnable game. No international fixture away from home is easy to win but this group of players have to get back to that mentality.”

With a gruelling trip to Kazakhstan to come after Slovenia, O’Neill added: “If we can come out the other side of this (double-header) having closed the gap points-wise on the teams above us then I think we can go into the last four games, three of which are at home, with a real objective and with something to play for.”

O’Neill made the point that table-toppers Finland have conceded the same number of goals — three — as Northern Ireland. In contrast, the Finns have scored 10 compared to just two for O’Neill’s men.

He will look to Conor Washington and Josh Magennis, who have both returned from injury for this double-header, and Bolton’s in-form Dion Charles, scorer of two goals versus San Marino, to improve that record.

Derby County forward Washington said: “It’s been a running theme since I joined up that we don’t create a hell of a lot of chances but we all need to take more responsibility for scoring goals for Northern Ireland and I don’t think any of us have sort of made that position our own.

“It’s nice to be back and it’s nice to see Josh. Dion is in great form for his club so I think there’s healthy competition. Dale (Taylor) and Shayne (Lavery) would have added to that but they have missed out through injury, so it’s up to us three and anybody else the manager decides to play up top to get goals to win matches.”

Washington netted the winner for Northern Ireland in a friendly at home to Slovenia ahead of Euro 2016.

“It was my second game and a nice one obviously,” he said.

“I’ve got real fond memories of that because it was the goal that got me on the plane for 2016. Obviously you want to score every game but first things first I’ve got to get myself on the pitch, do my job for the team and then hopefully score the winner again.”

O’Neill confirmed that defender Daniel Ballard remains an injury doubt due to an ankle knock with Paddy Lane called into the squad to replace Portsmouth team-mate Whyte.