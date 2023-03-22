Northern Ireland can repeat Euro heroics, says proud skipper Craig Cathcart

Craig Cathcart believes that with Michael O’Neill back at the helm, Northern Ireland can qualify for a major tournament again.

The Watford defender says that playing in the Euro 2016 Finals was the most enjoyable time in his career and wants another piece of that pie and feels with O’Neill returning he can have it.

With Steven Davis and Jonny Evans injured, Cathcart has been named captain for the opening Euro 2024 qualifier in San Marino on Thursday night.

Leading the team out will be a proud moment for the 34-year-old, who revealed the reason for his absence under Ian Baraclough in the 2022 Nations League campaign in a pre-match media briefing.

“I felt like I needed a break at that stage of my career. I felt like I needed a summer off and I enjoyed time with my family but when I spoke to Michael on the phone, I was happy to come back into the fold. Absolutely it feels good to be back,” said the former Blackpool centre-back.

“Obviously it’s a proud moment for myself and my family to be captain. I’ve been privileged to play with some fantastic captains down the years for Northern Ireland and it’s an honour to follow in their footsteps.

“I think growing up for everyone it would have been a big thing to lead your country out as a captain so, yes, it is a massive moment in my career. It has obviously come a bit later than I would probably have liked but, yes, I’m really pleased to get the opportunity.”

On O’Neill’s return, Cathcart added: “It feels like old times, there’s familiar faces around, a good couple of days training and the feel-good factor is back.”

With that positive vibe around the camp, does the Watford star believe that O’Neill can guide the team to another major tournament as he did in Euro 2016?

“Yes, definitely,” was the instant response from a player who will win his 70th cap versus San Marino.

“I look back to 2016 and it makes me ambitious to want to get there again. It was a great experience in my career, probably the most enjoyable time in my career.

“The ambition is to do it again and I think we can do that with Michael.”

Cathcart and Shane Ferguson are the only players in this squad that were included in O’Neill’s first squad in his first spell in charge.

The defender insists that although Northern Ireland are heavy favourites to beat San Marino, they won’t take their eye off the ball.

“We just have to focus on ourselves and make sure the mentality is right. If everyone shows up and plays the way they can play, the result will look after itself,” he stated.

“We have to treat it like every other game. It’s an international game, a qualifier, so it’s an important match.

“We’ll go into it with full confidence and concentration and if we turn up and put on a professional performance and perform to the level that we expect then we’ll definitely get a positive result.”