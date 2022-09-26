Northern Ireland can still be a success under Ian Baraclough, believes confident defender Tom Flanagan

Northern Ireland defender Tom Flanagan has insisted that the squad are fully behind Ian Baraclough and believe they can be successful under him despite more fan unrest at Windsor Park surrounding the manager’s position during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Kosovo.

Before Northern Ireland mounted a late comeback with goals from substitute Gavin Whyte and Josh Magennis to earn a first Nations League triumph at the 15th attempt, some supporters in the Kop chanted ‘We want Bara out’, as had been the case in June when Northern Ireland suffered a nightmare run of results.

The injury time win against Kosovo has eased the pressure somewhat on Baraclough, but for many fans the jury remains out on him and there are those who still feel he should be ditched after tomorrow night’s match away to Greece.

Those disgruntled voices will grow louder if Northern Ireland finish bottom of their League C group, which is still a possibility even after Saturday’s success because minnows Cyprus joined them on five points following a shock 1-0 win against group winners Greece.

Should Baraclough’s men end up at the bottom of the table they will face a relegation play-off to avoid dropping into the bottom tier and would be consigned to Pot Five in the Euro 2024 qualifying draw next month.

There have been some suggestions that certain Northern Ireland players are not enamoured with the Baraclough reign, but Shrewsbury Town’s Flanagan, who played alongside Jonny Evans and Paddy McNair in a three man defence versus Kosovo, says the boss has total backing.

Flanagan told the Belfast Telegraph: “Ultimately he’s our manager and whoever is in charge we will give 100 per cent.

"We’ve all got a lot of respect for him. He works really hard on the training pitch and when you see someone working as hard as him you want to repay it so I think there’s no questions from anyone in the squad. We’re all definitely behind him and we know that we can succeed.

“It’s not like club football where managers come and go. We’re playing for our country. We’re proud to do it. There’s more to it than just the manager... we’re all representing the whole country. I don’t think there’s any questions from the group or we are looking at each other in respect of that.”

The 30-year-old former Sunderland ace added that the condensed nature of the quadruple header in June, when defeats were suffered against Greece and Kosovo as well as two draws with Cyprus, was tough on the squad, but stressed they showed their true colours and fighting spirit at Windsor Park at the weekend.

“This campaign has been a little bit forced with what happened in the summer,” stated Flanagan.

“It was fairly unprecedented having four games and a lot’s been said of late, but I think as a group we know where we’re at and know what we’re capable of and we showed that against Kosovo on Saturday.

“We maybe weren’t quite on it in the first-half, but showed what we’re about in the second-half.

“After going 1-0 down we huffed and puffed, but came in at half time and he (Baraclough) said some really good things and we pushed on in the second-half.

“Obviously they had a few chances on the break, but I think that goes to show how much we were looking to go forward and really put them on the back foot and eventually it paid off for us with the late goals.”

How Baraclough approaches the Greece game with his tactics and selections will be fascinating given the impact of substitutes Whyte and Shayne Lavery when they came on in attack.

Despite losing against Cyprus, Greece have kept more clean sheets (12) and conceded fewer goals (7) than any other side across the three editions of the Nations League.

Baraclough likes a back three so Flanagan, McNair and Evans, set to win his 100th cap, could be called on again to play together.

The squad travelled to Athens on Sunday and will train tonight before Tuesday’s game.