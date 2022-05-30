Northern Ireland can strike it hot if we find attacking edge in Nations League, insists boss Ian Baraclough

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he’s confident his side can kind a killer touch and start producing the attacking magic that will finally see them taste victory in the Nations League.

After dropping into League C, Group 2, Northern Ireland will resume their campaign with a daunting schedule in June, starting with Thursday’s home clash with Greece.

Four matches in 11 days is going to test the squad’s strength in depth and concerns have been raised around the team’s lack of finishing power.

Their last outing, a 1-0 friendly defeat to Hungary at Windsor Park in March, means Northern Ireland have only won one of their last 12 home matches in all competitions — a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Lithuania in November 2021.

Baraclough argues that his side are creating scoring opportunities but he knows they desperately need to find a ruthless streak to get up and running in the Nations League and inject fresh belief for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin is a new face in the squad while Kyle Laffery is back in the mix, and though Liam Boyce still chooses not be involved, other attacking options are Dion Charles, Shayne Lavery, Conor Washington and Gavin Whyte.

Baraclough says there is no attacking crisis as he backs his men to find their shooting boots.

“I think we have had our moments and created a lot of chances which is a good positive. We scored three goals against Luxembourg and could have scored more,” he insisted.

“It’s been an age old question for Northern Ireland and our strikers, whether we can hit the target enough.

“I always look at the amount of chances we are creating as a team and that has been good, certainly in the two years since I took over I have focused on being forward thinking which will lead to chances but it’s the midfielders who need to chip in with goals as well as the strikers.”

Baraclough added: “There can be opportunities from set-pieces where it is everyone’s responsibility and we can’t just heap pressure on the strikers but we have players who can put the ball in the back of the net. Kyle has been in great form for Kilmarnock and Conor has delivered in the Irish League.

“We have Shayne Lavery, Dion Charles and Gavin Whyte who can play up front. They have scored regularly for their clubs and hopefully they can bring that form into the camp.”

After the Greece test, Northern Ireland go to Cyprus and Kosovo before returning to Belfast to face the Cypriots on June 12.

Former Motherwell boss Baraclough has the delicate balancing act of expanding the player pool by giving youngsters opportunities but knowing he needs results to remain in charge.

The brutal fixture schedule is demanding but the chance to grab the carrot of a Euro 2024 play-off spot is enticing.

“There is promotion and relegation in these matches and the possibility of a play-off for the Euros so we’ll be ready for this challenge and will aim to top the group,” he added.

“We’ve come in as top seeds, that brings expectation but this competition gives us an opportunity to blood different players and try different things.

“It’s about building towards the Euros, we want to experience what the team achieved in 2016.

“Yes, we haven’t had a Nations League win but it’s right we continue to develop and nurture the young players. Of course you want to win games but you also have to balance out what is right for us.

“It’s been important to swell the pool of players and it’s the right time to do that in the Nations League.

“But the Euros and World Cups take precedence for us and we are building towards qualification for Germany in ‘24. It’s vital the players get experience.”

One man currently out of the Northern Ireland picture at the moment is Jamal Lewis but Baraclough is hopeful he can resurrect his career with Newcastle United. The defender has been dropped from the Premier League squad and suffered injury woes, but it’s understood Magpies boss Eddie Howe will give him a chance to prove himself in pre-season.

“I’ve chatted to Jamal and he’s currently injured,” said Baraclough.

“Hopefully he goes back to Newcastle and has a good pre-season, putting him in Eddie Howe’s plans.

“We need him back fully fit but he’s joined a long list of injured players.”