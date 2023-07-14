Northern Ireland can take positives from friendly loss to impressive Scotland

Scotland 3 Northern Ireland 0

At any level, in any sport, if all you do is look at results you’ll miss so many other things – both in victory and defeat.

That is particularly the case in international football friendlies.

Yes, Northern Ireland’s 3-0 loss to Scotland may, on the face of it, look like a heavy defeat, but take out the six-minute spell late in the first half when the goals arrived – we have been down that road before – and look deeper and there is so much for interim manager Gail Redmond to take from the game and whoever gets appointed to the role on a permanent basis to build on after a display much better than April’s 4-1 reverse in Wales.

There’s no denying that Scotland were the better and more clinical team, but for the other 84 minutes and outside of the goals from Erin Cuthbert, Sam Kerr and Martha Thomas Northern Ireland were fairly stable defensively, aggressive in their press and a Scottish midfield that had been branded the best in Europe by one of their former internationals never showed that level of quality such was the way they were denied space.

At the other end Northern Ireland caused plenty of problems for the Scots how at times were shaky at the back,

Many times Northern Ireland were just one quality pass away from being in very good positions, particularly when the scoreline was still blank and a goal would have taken the game in a very different direction.

Redmond went largely for experience in her line up, helped by Simone Magill’s return from a cruciate ligament injury exactly 53 weeks ago. Rachel Furness also started for the first time since the Women’s Euro 2022 finals, meaning the country’s two all-time leading goalscorers were back on the pitch.

Between them they carved out Northern Ireland’s first opened after 10 minutes. Caragh Hamilton finding Magill at the end of a strong run after she won possession and Furness’ shot was only blocked by some last-ditch defending from her lay off.

Caroline Weit and Cuthbert both had Shannon Turner scrambling to make saves in quick succession – before the Scots clinical streak came out.

Then twice within a minute there were examples of Northern Ireland being so close, but not close enough. Fifteen minutes in Magill pounced on some lax play at the back from Nicola Docherty inside the box, but was rushed in getting her shot away.

The returning striker then might have got through one-on-one with the goalkeeper had Lauren Wade spotted her completely on her own in the centre of the pitch a little bit earlier and been able to deliver a more accurate pass than the one she did send through.

The Scots were starting to get on top before they did finally make the breakthrough – Cuthbert starting a move with a beautiful turn to get away from Chloe McCarron and then unfortunately keeping the ball out of the net when it hit her in front of goal their best chance.

Then came another sequence – something former manager Kenny Shiels pointed at in the past – of quick-fire goals being costly.

Cuthbert showed her finishing prowess when she got the first goal on 33 minutes, beautifully tucking the ball into the net from 10 yards out after meeting Emma Watson’s low cross from the right.

One became two inside four minutes, after a shot from an initial corner was pushed around the post Weir delivered the second straight into the goalmouth and Kerr headed home via a deflection off Demi Vance.

The third, a further two minutes later, came with a slice of luck attached too. Kirsty Hanson’s cross first hit Rebecca McKenna before coming off Thomas and going into the net off Turner’s near post, giving her no chance.

After that Northern Ireland rallied and had their best spell of the game before half time, Furness being inches away from scoring with a curling shot from distance on the right that clipped the woodwork and Cuthbert blocked Joely Andrews follow up.

There was nothing in the second half to suggest that the Scots (23rd) are 23 places above Northern Ireland in the world rankings.

Northern Ireland should have been awarded a penalty when Caragh Hamilton was brought down midway through the second period and Andrews fired over from the breaking ball.

Substitutes Danielle Maxwell and Fi Morgan both went close right at the death too.

The scoreline only says so much. Northern Ireland in better shape than it suggests.

SCOTLAND: Gibson, Brown (McLauchlan 70 mins) Howard (Rodgers 61 mins), Mukandi, Docherty, Watson (Evans 70 mins), Kerr (K Clarke 78 mins), Weir (MacLean 78 mins), Hanson, Thomas (Davidson 61 mins), Cuthbert, Unused subs: J Clark, Fife, Hay, Muir, Cumings, Napier.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Turner, McKenna, McFadden (Morgan 87 mins), Vance, Holloway, McCarron (Bell 59 mins), Furness (Callaghan 59 mins), Andrews, Hamilton (Wilson 87 mins(, Magill (C McGuinness 68 mins), Wade (Maxwell 59 mins) Unused subs: Norney, Woods, Burrows, Caldwell, Beattie, McMaster.

Referee: Lisa Benn (England).

Player of the match: Erin Cuthbert

Match rating: 8/10