Northern Ireland cannot afford to put England on a pedestal, warns Kenny Shiels ahead of Euro 2022 farewell

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels signs his photo on the walls of their Stoneham Lane training complex in Southampton ahead of his side’s Euro 2022 clash with England

From autograph hunters to sharing a stage that millions of eyes will be on within the space of 18 months.

From Ashfield Boys High School in east Belfast or the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane in front of a crowd barely scraping into three figures to 30,000 fans at St Mary’s Stadium against the host nation at a major tournament.

While Northern Ireland may now be at the same level as England in terms of facing them in the final stages of a competition, when it comes to comparing the nature of the two squads it could hardly be more stark.

Take Lucy Bronze, for example. England’s poster girl looks down on the streets of Southampton as one of the players that Women’s Euro 2022 sponsors are using to market their product.

On the pitch, she has won a UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award, FIFA’s Women’s Player of the Year and three Women’s Champions Leagues.

When the tournament ends she will be heading to Spain to join Barcelona after ending her second spell with big-spending Manchester City.

In contrast, when 13 of the 23 players in the Northern Ireland squad touch down at George Best Belfast City Airport in a couple of days’ time, with their involvement in this tournament over, they will then have to start thinking about going back to their daily lives, work, studies and combining that with playing part-time in the Irish Women’s Premiership.

If they did happen to get starstruck when they walk out against the Lionesses this evening they could be forgiven.

Manager Kenny Shiels, however, is hoping that any such feelings have long been confined to history after the three previous meetings in the last 18 months, with the desire now to end the tournament — and this amazing and unbelievable story — on some kind of positive note.

If they can’t take points, the least Northern Ireland want to emerge with is pride.

“It’s important that we don’t get overawed,” said Shiels.

“We took a friendly and I was told not to — ‘mad in the head’ — took it against England at St George’s Park and I was so angry because the girls were getting autographs after the match.

“The girls were queued up outside the changing room, but that shows you the esteem in which England are held by our country and how good they are doesn’t help.

“The stature of England — we’ve got to try and eliminate that from our thoughts.

“We’ve got to try to play the team rather than the occasion, because it’s a big occasion for girls to play in a full house like this.

“We want to do our best. If we can give our best, we can’t have any complaints.

“We don’t want to leave anything behind.

“This is the culmination of our journey in the Euros finals and we want to leave on a feel-good.”

Not everything is in contrast.

Some things about tonight’s stage and where captain Marissa Callaghan normally plays for Cliftonville Ladies are the same — a green rectangular pitch, goalposts at each end, red seats... and not much else.

“I don’t think St Mary’s has anything on Solitude,” Callaghan said with a smile. “We have to relish this challenge.

“We know that England are one of the top teams in the world and they’re seasoned pros.

“We have 13 players from an Irish League who are amateurs.

“We get up in the morning and go to work, then we train in the evening — it’s night and day in comparison of what their preparation has been.”

Despite that amazing strength in depth and the fact that their place in the Quarter-Finals is already secured, England coach Sarina Wiegman has hinted that she won’t be making radical changes to her team.

Rhythm, she said, is more important going into that last-eight encounter than minutes on the pitch for those who haven’t featured in the tournament so far.

Two outfield players, Ashley Hutton and Laura Rafferty, have yet to see action for Northern Ireland. Expectations are that Shiels will give them a taste of this level at some stage, but he will guard against the potential of being on the end of a heavy defeat by keeping the team strong.

“You could get a really bad outcome if we put too many development players in,” said Shiels.

“They are here for the experience and to get better and the senior players are here to get better and consolidate and we have to do what’s right for Northern Ireland women’s football.

“We have almost every player on the pitch now, but what has been overlooked is the loss of Simone Magill, it definitely inhibited our loss against Austria. She was a big, big loss for us.”