Northern Ireland captain and Rangers star Steven Davis fights on despite season-ending injury

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis had a new year message for his fans

Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis is feeling optimistic about the future following knee surgery.

Last month, the Rangers midfielder collected an injury that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

At 37, some speculated that the injury signalled the end of his playing career.

However, Davis’ latest Instagram post suggests that Northern Ireland’s record cap holder has no intention of quitting the game.

He posted from his hospital bed: "Not how I envisaged my start to 2023 but the first step on this new challenge complete.

“Thank you to the club for getting me the best in the business in Dr Williams and his team to undertake my operation and immediate aftercare.

"There will be ups and downs in the rehab ahead but very grateful for the support and messages I’ve received since picking up the injury.

"Lucky to have so many great people around me from everyone at the club, friends and family that will help me through the hurdles I’ll face moving forward and my wife Tracey who’s been amazing and by side every step.

“I will be supporting the boys off the field and I’m excited to see how things progress for both club and country.”