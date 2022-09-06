Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan reveals her two major regrets from World Cup qualifying campaign

Scoring in the Play-Off clash with Ukraine that took Northern Ireland to the Women’s Euro 2022 Finals is a moment that is forever etched in the country’s sporting history.

Captaining the team at those Finals is undoubtedly the highlight of her career while, in between, she also led the country out against England at Wembley.

However, she has still been left frustrated by two incidents during games against Austria in this campaign which Callaghan believes could have made today’s final World Cup 2023 qualifier in Latvia a much more important affair.

Austria’s last-gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Seaview last October prevented Northern Ireland from taking pole position in the Play-Off race and as well as that, a missed chance in the return game in April sticks in Callaghan’s mind.

Had either of those moments gone another way, Northern Ireland might well have been looking at a massive shoot-out next month rather than a year without a competitive outing.

“There are two games that I look back on with a bit of disappointment – the first one was conceding that goal in the last minute at Seaview, and the second one was when we played Austria away,” reflects Callaghan.

“Every single one of us truly believed that we could go there and get a result, and we should have.

“Unfortunately individual mistakes cost us and they ended up beating us 3-1, but there was a moment in the match personally which took me a while to get over. We had just gone 1-0 down and I had a really good opportunity in the six-yard box and hit it low and the goalkeeper came out of nowhere and saved it.

“If that goes in, we bring it back to 1-1, we are the team with momentum and who knows what could have happened?

“There are definitely moments that we look back on with a bit of regret, but we still have to be proud and hopefully we will get another three points against Latvia and finish with another little bit of history by getting the most points ever in a World Cup qualifying campaign.”

There is nothing that Callaghan or anyone else can do about the past. Turning 37 on Friday – and celebrating by helping Northern Ireland seal a 2-1 win over Luxembourg – she is now in the latter stages of her career and, although her future in the team may be short, the captain is determined to make an impact now that will benefit well into the long term.

“We want to make sure that we can get our numbers up to make sure that we are third seeds going into the next tournament,” she said. “That gives us a big chance to go on and keep qualifying for tournaments.

“If we are playing against teams lower ranked than us, it gives us a better opportunity to go out and win the games and get as high up the group as we can.

“This game means a lot to us and it’s massive that we get the three points.”

Lauren Wade will again miss out through injury. She was named among the substitutes on Friday even though there was no realistic possibility that she would come on.

Kirsty McGuinness is a doubt, but manager Kenny Shiels has plenty of options, particularly after Nadene Caldwell, Caragh Hamilton and Rebecca Holloway all gave positive displays after coming on in Luxembourg.