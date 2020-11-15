Northern Ireland could be left on verge of Nations League relegation after positive Covid test in Norway squad

Northern Ireland could be left on the verge of relegation after a positive Covid-19 test in the Norway squad

Northern Ireland are set to be left on the precipice of relegation from their UEFA Nations League group before playing their final two games after a positive Covid-19 test within the Norway squad.

The Norwegian FA have confirmed their squad will be unable to travel to Bucharest and fulfil tonight's Group B1 fixture against Romania after the Norwegian government prevented them from leaving the country following the positive result.

UEFA have now cancelled the game and the matter now being passed onto the governing body's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary committee.

Under UEFA's regulations with regards to games called off due to the coronavirus, the fixture would be rescheduled for another date, however it is believed this is not an option in this scenario as there are no available dates on the international calendar.

Therefore, the likeliest outcome appears to be that Norway will forfeit the game, handing a 3-0 walkover victory to Romania and thereby leaving Northern Ireland consigned to their place in League C unless they can win their next two games.

Ian Baraclough's men are currently bottom of the group with one point, and their only hope of avoiding dropping into the next tier down is by overtaking third-placed Romania, who have four points.

However, if Romania are indeed awarded a 3-0 walkover win by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary committee, then they would go onto seven points, six ahead of Northern Ireland, who only have two games left to play.

That would leave them needing to defeat Austria in Vienna tonight and then Romania at Windsor Park on Wednesday night, likely by a several-goal margin, to not only to draw level on points with them but also eclipse their goal difference.

It would be a hammer blow for Baraclough's side, who have just suffered the heartbreak of not reaching the Euro 2020 finals at the hands of Slovakia on Thursday night and would have had the realistic ambition of beating Romania at home.

However, there could be a lifeline for Northern Ireland under the UEFA guidelines, which state that if the committee determine that neither side were at fault for the game being cancelled, then there will be a drawing of lots to determine the result.

This is what the Norwegian FA, who have been left frustrated by their government's decision, are arguing for, claiming that the situation was left out of their control as they were prepared to play the game.

"The Norwegian Football Federation believes that we can travel within the regulations. The Norwegian government says no to this. We disagree with that, but of course we cannot defy the government," NFF president Terje Svendsen said in a statement.

“We are very disappointed that the authorities are forcing us to stay home. All the other 54 Uefa nations are playing international matches this week except Norway. This is very detrimental to the national team's ambitions in the short and long term.”

In that scenario, there is an equal chance that the game will finish in a 1-0 win for Romania, a 1-0 win for Norway or a 0-0 draw, the latter two outcomes of which would see Northern Ireland's chances of staying up boosted.

UEFA have not confirmed when its committee will convene to discuss the matter, but reports are suggesting the outcome could be discovered as early as this afternoon.