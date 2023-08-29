Northern Ireland could be without Conor Bradley for rest of campaign: Michael O’Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has revealed that Liverpool star Conor Bradley has suffered a stress fracture of his back and could miss the remainder of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

It is the latest cruel injury blow for Northern Ireland since O’Neill returned as boss with Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans still out with long term problems and not expected to play any part in the entire campaign.

Northern Ireland have only had four games in the Euro qualifying and along with the key players above Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Daniel Ballard, Shane Ferguson, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Liam Boyce, Shayne Lavery and Jamal Lewis have also been unavailable due to injury at different times.

With such ill fortune, O’Neill needs others to step up and Kilmarnock’s Brad Lyons has been given the opportunity to do just that earning his first international call following an excellent start to the season with his club.

The ex-Coleraine midfielder said it was ‘a huge honour’ to be named in O’Neill’s 24-man squad for next month’s group games in Slovenia and Kazakhstan. While he relishes that, the unfortunate Bradley has started his rehab on the road to recovery.

Conor Bradley has impressed during his time with Northern Ireland

Fresh from a brilliant season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, 20-year-old Bradley was in fine form for Liverpool in pre-season leading to suggestions he would become a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s squad this term and add to his five first team appearances for the Reds.

Then he suffered an injury. There was little detail on that before O’Neill’s media briefing today to announce his squad.

“Conor unfortunately has a back injury which will rule him out for these games. I would have to say he would be an extreme doubt going forward as well (for the rest of the qualifying campaign),” stated O’Neill.

“The recovery time for Conor was in the region of eight to 12 weeks — he has a stress fracture.

“Those are injuries that sometimes occur in young players. He is coming off the back of playing a lot of games last season. With that type of injury you have to be very careful particularly with a young player so we have to be patient.

“I think he had a four-week rest period and he is now back at Liverpool He has started his rehab and I have kept in touch with him.”

Northern Ireland have double headers in October and November to finish their Euro campaign but O’Neill is uncertain if Bradley will be ready for them.

“We knew he had no chance for these games and I would have to say that probably October will come a little bit too quickly for him as well,” said O’Neill.

“I would hope he would be back in November but I wouldn’t want to commit too much to that.

“He is a player that was having a good pre-season at Liverpool and some of the decisions that clubs make in relation to other players gives you an indication of where the likes of Conor is in their thinking.

“He just has to make sure he is fit and healthy and get himself back to play and then I think Liverpool will reassess his situation in January.”

While disappointed to lose Bradley, O’Neill is excited to bring in Lyons, who already this season has scored the winner against Rangers in the league and captained Kilmarnock to victory over Celtic in the League Cup.

“Brad is included based on his club form. He has started the season extremely well with Kilmarnock. I have seen him live two or three times and I have been impressed,” added O’Neill.

“The thing that has impressed me most about Brad is he is very competitive in midfield.

“He did very well against Rangers and Celtic, his game has improved a lot in possession and he is playing at a good level.

“Having spoken to people who have worked with Brad, not only his club manager Derek McInnes, but others who have worked with him at younger ages, they have all been very positive so I am looking forward to working with him.”