Northern Ireland debut was a major high, now I’m craving next chance to show my worth: Shea Charles

Proud moment: Shea Charles comes off the bench against Greece to make his debut for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park

For Northern Ireland supporters, Thursday night’s 1-0 defeat at home to Greece in the Nations League won’t live long in the memory but in years to come it may be noted as the game in which Shea Charles made his senior international bow.

The 18-year-old Manchester City star came off the bench in the 79th minute and delivered an assured display for the short time he was on the pitch.

The teenager was a bright spot on an otherwise bleak evening. Charles has been with City over a decade, coming through the youth ranks. While he has yet to make an appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side, he has trained with the first team and impressed the manager and superstar players.

English-born Charles, whose mum Mary hails from Newry and was at Windsor Park on Thursday, is a versatile player capable of playing in defence or the middle of the park, though his preferred role is defensive midfield.

Former Northern Ireland hero Gareth McAuley has been raving about this kid for a while now, having worked with him at Under-19 level for the country, and clearly senior boss Ian Baraclough saw enough in training to throw him on against Greece.

Post-match, Charles said: “It’s a great feeling to have made my debut but obviously the loss was a low. On a personal level, though, it was a big high for me making my debut.

“The manager said to go and do my thing, really. I was playing a defensive midfield role so that’s what I went and did. I’ve been to Windsor Park before to watch a game but that was my first time playing there and the fans were great.

“I didn’t expect to be playing in the game but obviously I’ll take every opportunity that comes. I hope I can push on from here and get more caps and show the fans what I can do in a green shirt.”

Another may follow away to Cyprus in the Nations League tomorrow, prior to a match in Kosovo followed by a return to Belfast to play Cyprus again.

“It’s important to get a win against Cyprus. That’ll boost the confidence for the next two games after that,” said Charles, who intends to frame the Northern Ireland shirt he wore on his debut.

“We can hopefully put the Greece result behind us but also learn things from the game and put that into our next game. We didn’t allow Greece too many chances, but we can’t allow them to score the one chance that they had. That’s probably the main thing.”

Charles says he has learned much from McAuley’s coaching at Under-19 level for Northern Ireland and is furthering his football education on and off the pitch watching fellow Euro 2016 greats Steven Davis and Jonny Evans in this camp.

Proud mum Mary was in the Windsor Park stands on Thursday with other family members. The first international appearance for Charles will not have gone unnoticed at City either.

“Whenever we train with the first team at City, the standard is so high and we’re always learning every day,” stated Charles about his experiences with Guardiola’s side.

“I’d come up against the likes of Rodri and Fernandinho. Yeah, it’s tough, but it’s also enjoyable. You learn a lot, not just from those two, but the whole team and obviously the coaches.”

On a potential loan move lower down the scale to gain first-team experience, the 18-year-old said: “We’ll see what happens next year but it depends on how training is going and taking it each game as it goes.”

Asked if this could be the start of something big for Charles, who replaced George Saville for the latter stages, Northern Ireland boss Baraclough said: “Possibly.

“I don’t want to heap massive pressure on the young kid. He’s been in the Under-21s once. He probably wasn’t expecting to get his debut when we were chasing the game but he didn’t look flustered, he didn’t look hurried in his decision making.

“He’s smooth, a lovely player on the ball. I think he can be pleased with what he’s done. He looked very assured, he keeps that movement of the ball, one-two touches, and that’s a credit to him.”

Other young guns on the night included Conor Bradley and Paddy Lane, who started, and Trai Hume, who came off the bench at the same time as Charles.

“The young players have to learn. When are they going to get that experience? This is the time, this is the competition. All of a sudden you might be calling on them to play in the Euros and they can’t just come in cold,” said Baraclough.