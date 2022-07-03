Northern Ireland defender Ashley Hutton is making memories that will last a lifetime

Linfield defender is so proud to have scored a pivotal goal in the bid to reach the Euro finals

At the time it was significant for one thing and one thing only.

As Wales goalkeeper Laura O’Sullivan made a hash of dealing with Demi Vance’s dangerous free-kick delivery and Ashley Hutton pounced to head the ball into the net she had just done something that few players ever achieve and no Northern Ireland footballer had ever done before.

Winning 100 caps for her country was something that Hutton couldn’t even dream of as a child, let alone marking the occasion with a goal to give her team a 2-2 draw against the Welsh.

She had deservedly hit the headlines, but it was only later that the real significance of her goal became clear.

Without it the hugely experienced defender would be sitting at home this summer rather than adding further to her caps total on the glamour stage of the Women’s Euro 2022 finals.

“I don’t think at that point in time anyone thought that it was going to be the goal that was going to get us through to the Euros,” said Hutton.

Indeed it was only after a 0-0 draw with Wales at Seaview two months later and after checking that head-to-head record and not goal difference would come into play if the team finished level that Hutton’s goal was really celebrated – Northern Ireland having the better of the Welsh at the end of the campaign thanks to scoring twice away from home.

“The timing of it – my 100th cap, the 94th minute at the end of the game to get a 2-2 draw – it was a phenomenal feeling. I couldn’t believe it,” she recalls.

“The whole way through the campaign it was a team goal to qualify, but who would have thought it was going to be that goal that would be the one to get us there?

“It is one of those memories that I will never forget and I am going to cherish it forever.

“It’s one that in future I’ll probably be telling my own kids, and my nieces and nephews got to witness it.It is nice to have that as a memory.

“Now we are going to the Euros, we are preparing for a major tournament and there is still part of us all that still can’t believe it has actually come true that we are going.

“Who would have known back then that it was going to be the most important thing that got us there?”

It was after the play-off win over Ukraine that clinched Northern Ireland’s place at the finals that Hutton’s participation was thrown into doubt.

A cruciate ligament injury sustained while playing for Linfield Ladies just a few weeks later left her need surgery and facing an arduous journey to get back, as well as a race against time with the tournament only 13 months away at the time.

If she was searching for inspiration Hutton didn’t have to look too far. Indeed Northern Ireland could line up with five players in defence who have all suffered the same injury, Julie Nelson and Sarah McFadden experienced it some years ago and Demi Vance and Abbie Magee were working their way through rehab when Hutton was struck.

“Julie, Sarah and I are all still there and we are all still playing,” said Hutton.

“It just shows you that you can come back and play for years. It happened to Julie when she was only 18 and she’s still going strong.”

Having come a long way in a short time to put herself in the frame to play in the opening game of the tournament against Norway, Hutton can now reflect on an even longer journey.

Making her senior international debut while still qualifying for the under-19s, 34-year-old Hutton can look back on a career that has lasted half of her lifetime, the sacrifices made and how much has changed since the beginning.

Ashley Hutton

“I made my debut back in 2005 against Sweden and it is crazy to think that I am still here,” she said.

“it’s been an exciting journey and one where we have come from having to buy our own kit to now we are getting everything handed to us.

“The kids are so lucky nowadays and they have got a lot to look forward to.

“Women’s football has come on in such great strides and it’s been great to play a part in that.”